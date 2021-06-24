Canon EOS R5 gets a bigger discount on Amazon Australia after Prime Day

It arrived with plenty of fanfare and a price tag to match, and after almost a year of being available to buy, the Canon EOS R5 continues to impress. Sure, it has heating issues when shooting video, but those specs are stupendous, and the performance is equally impressive.

However, an RRP upwards of AU$6,500 can be prohibitive for many photographers. So the best time to snap up a camera like this is during a big sale, like Amazon Prime Day.

There was a pretty respectable 23% discount on the EOS R5 over the duration of Prime Day 2021... but now it's cheaper still!

Admittedly it's cheaper by only a whole one percent more, but money saved is money saved. Amazon Australia's lowest price for the Canon EOS R5 body has been AU$5,315 in early June, and while this offer doesn't match that, it's only a teensy bit more at AU$5,319. Not bad, eh?

Canon EOS R5 (body only) | AU$6,999 AU$5,319 on Amazon (save AU$1,680) This is currently one of the best prices on the Canon flagship and it's slightly better than what it was during Prime Day. So if you missed out then and really want to get your hands on this, there's a better 24% discount now. A mirrorless marvel that shoots 8K video for a little over AU$5,300 is a great bargain in our books.View Deal

If your budget doesn't stretch as far as AU$5,319 and you can do without the video specs of the EOS R5, then the Canon EOS R6 is also still discounted – at the exact price it was during Prime Day.

It's this camera that usually gets picked in our round-ups of best cameras, whether full-frame mirrorless or just any mirrorless, because of its better bang-for-buck value. You get similar performance and specs as the EOS R5 – with 4K video recording of course and a lower resolution sensor – in a more affordable package.

The EOS R6 retails for about AU$4.5K but Amazon's Prime Day offer slashes a very generous 22% off that price.

It goes without saying that if you're after some top-notch video capabilities, then you'll need to pick the EOS R5. It's also perfect for those high-resolution shots – whether landscape or wildlife – for very detailed and crisp images.

Needless to say that might be overkill for some users, and that's where the EOS R6 comes in. It's a more sensible option for most photographers and also happens to be a much cheaper alternative to the flagship Canon EOS 1-D X Mark III sports DSLR. It's also better for low-light photography.

They're both excellent cameras in their own right, so take your pick.