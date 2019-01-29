Canon camera announcement expected on February 14

Canon's last camera announcement was the PowerShot SX70 HS back in September 2018, but it looks like we could see a new camera announcement very soon if new rumors are to believed.

According to CanonRumors.com, Canon is getting ready to announce a new camera on February 14. This is only a couple of weeks before the vast CP+ imaging show in Yokohama, Japan, at the end of February, while the WPPI (Wedding & Portrait Photography International) expo in Las Vegas is at the end of the month.

So what are we likely to see announced? CanonRumors.com reckons it could be the full-frame mirrorless EOS RP, along with at least two RF mount lenses. The EOS RP would have a price point lower than the EOS R, if previous speculation from CanonRumors is correct, but that's about all we've heard.

As for the lenses, Canon's lens roadmap shows that it intends to launch three fast f/2.8 zoom lenses between 2019 and 2021. Likely focal lengths could mirror the premium L Series zoom lenses in Canon's DSLR lineup, so that could mean Canon is working on RF 16-35mm f/2.8, 24-70mm f/2.8 and 70-200mm f/2.8 optics.

We could also see the long-rumored Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III finally announced, but we'll have to wait and see.