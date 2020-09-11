Brisbane Lions vs Sydney Swans: how to watch it live and ad-free

The Brisbane Lions look promising to secure a home ground final next month. But first, the Queenslanders will come up against the Sydney Swans this Sunday, September 13 at 6:10pm (AEST).

The Lions are now confidently sitting at second place on the ladder after defeating rivals Gold Coast Suns by 45 points at the Gabba on Wednesday night.

Brisbane Lions vs Sydney Swans: live stream and time It’s almost game day! This Sunday’s Brisbane Lions vs Sydney Swans clash takes place at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 6:10pm AEST (local time). Australians can watch Brisbane Lions vs Sydney Swans live and ad-free on Kayo Sports, or on Foxtel’s Fox Footy. A free-to-air broadcast will show on 7Mate.

The victory wasn’t without its losses though. The Lions sustained a few injuries on the night, with Brandon Starcevich heading to the bench with a suspected concussion after he landed face-first on the field while trying to grab the ball.

Soon after, Jarrod Berry was also forced to call it quits after hurting his shoulder. With just two rounds left before the grand final, there was concern how the injury-hit Lions would keep their momentum.

It’s now been confirmed that both Berry and Starcevich are ruled out for Sunday night’s clash against the Swans, but Berry looks set to return for the team’s march towards finals glory.

The once powerful Swans are now placed 15th on the ladder, with no time left to turn it around. How will they fare against the Lions?

This is how to live stream the match ad-free:

If you want to catch the match live, you’ll have the choice between 7Mate, Fox Footy or Kayo. Sport streaming service Kayo will show the game without interruptions, so check it out if you want to watch without the ads.

