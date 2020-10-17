Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats: live stream the AFL 2020 preliminary finals

If fortune favours the Brisbane Lions, they could soon be playing for the premiership flag on their home ground. Only the mighty Geelong Cats stand in their way – catch this thrilling game tonight (October 17) from 7:40pm AEDT (6:40pm local time).

The Lions will be returning from a week of rest after winning the qualifying final in week one. Meanwhile, the Cats are coming off the back of a commanding win last weekend, after they demolished the Magpies with a stunning 68-point lead.

Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats: live stream and time It’s game day! Tonight’s Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats match-up takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 7:40pm AEDT / 6:20pm AEST (local time). Australians can watch Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats live and on Kayo Sports, or on Foxtel’s Fox Footy. A free-to-air broadcast will show on 7Mate.

Brisbane will be gunning for their first Grand Final appearance since 2004, and one to be played at the Gabba no less. It could be a fairytale finish for the Lions, but with the Cats building momentum, could they crack under the pressure?

Posing a serious threat to Brisbane is the Cats’ Patrick Dangerfield, who wreaked havoc over Collingwood last weekend. If he’s to attack at the same level tonight, the Lions will need an answer for him.

The Lions have Brownlow Medal shoo-in Lachie Neale on their side, and if star small forward Charlie Cameron can repeat his performance against the Tigers, they’ll be in with a shot at Grand Final glory.

Every finals game will be broadcast live online and on free-to-air. Here's how you can watch it all unfold before the Grand Final on October 24.

How to watch AFL 2020 finals online

The best place to catch the preliminary finals live online would be on Kayo. This streaming service is dedicated to sports so there won't be any distractions, with the exception of a few ad breaks perhaps.

And, if you haven't signed up yet, you get a 14-day free trial before you need to pay your monthly subscription. If you'd like to know more about the streaming service, take a look at our in-depth Kayo Sports review.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to live stream AFL 2020 finals for free

Channel Seven has broadcast rights to all the games during the finals. They'll be available to watch live and free on Channel 7 or 7Mate, depending on which state you're in.

That means, you'll also be able to stream the games on the Seven Network's catch-up app, 7Plus. This platform is available on a web browser, and has apps for both Android and iOS.

How to live stream AFL 2020 finals from abroad

If you're a footy fan who happens to be living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, you needn't despair. You can watch every single AFL game this season no matter where you are on the Watch AFL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch AFL is also a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the finals, Watch AFL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during the finals as well as the grand final live.