LG is to launch its Super Multi Blue drive for PCs before the Autumn, according to reports. The drive is a hybrid Blu-ray and HD DVD specimen that will be able to read both discs. DigiTimes also reports that the new drive will have a price of aound $400 (£194).

The GGC-H20LI drive will read and write Blu-ray discs as LG is a member and supporter of the Blu-ray Disc Association. However it will be hoping that its support for the other format will sway early adopters of HD playback.