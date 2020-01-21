Big W has continued to slash the price off the already discounted Google Pixel 3

Big W is offering an amazing deal on the Google Pixel 3 on its eBay store, wiping a massive 51% off the sale price.

The Pixel 3 is a reliable, fast-performing 5.5-inch phone that is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset and 4GB of RAM. When compared to other mobile phones on the market, the Pixel 3’s RAM is comparably lower, however, it's still a smooth operator.

The Google Pixel 3 still has one of the most impressive cameras on the market, despite sporting only a single lens 12.2MP rear shooter with an f/1.8 aperture that’s enhanced by machine-learning software. On the front, you’ll find an 8MP camera for selfies.

Admittedly, battery life is average, however you can charge the Pixel 3 quickly with fast wireless charging. It also comes with an 18w fast charging adaptor in the box.

The Pixel 3 was already discounted by an amazing AU$600, but Big W has slashed this price even further. Enter with code POOL3 at checkout for an additional AU$20 off.