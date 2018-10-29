Best A3 printers 2018: top printers for large printouts

Welcome to our list of the best A3 printers for printing out large lab-quality printouts at home of at the office.

A3 printers, unlike normal printers which usually max out at the A4 paper size, can handle printing out large-scale printouts, and are ideal for students and businesses.

Because of the larger size of the printouts, the best A3 printers will ensure that image quality remains as high as possible. This does mean that A3 printers are usually more expensive than standard ones. However, that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune, as our price comparison tool will help you get the best price for the A3 printer of your choice.

So, let's take a look at the best A3 printers in 2018. If you need to make large printouts, these are the very best choices you should consider.

1. Canon PIXMA iP8750

An affordable A3 printer

Print speed: 14.5 ipm | Paper sizes: A3+, A3, A4, A5, B4, B5, LTR, LGL, LDR, 25x30cm, 20x25cm, 13x18cm, 10x15cm | Weight: 8.5kg

AUD $1375

Great price

Very good print quality

Lacks some features more expensive A3 printers have

Buying an A3 printer doesn't mean you have to break the bank, which is why the Canon PIXMA iP8750 A3+ Wi-Fi Photo Printer is our pick of the best A3 printer in 2018. It can print high quality photos and images at up to A3+ size, and while the print outs are big, the design of this printer isn't, making it an attractive addition to a home or office. There's plenty of connectivity options, including wireless ones, and print speed is excellent as well.

2. Canon Pixma Pro-100S

Another great A3 printer from Canon

Print speed: 1m 30s for A3+ prints | Paper sizes: A3+, A3, A4, A5, B4, B5, Letter, Legal, Envelope, 25x30cm (10x12"), 20x25cm (8x10"), 13x18cm (5x7"), 10x15cm (4x6") | Weight: 19.7kg

AUD $639

Fast even in top-quality mode

Sumptuous results on glossy paper

Dye-based inks are never a favorite for matte photo media

Running on eight dye-based inks, the Pro-100S adds grey and light grey inks to the usual, colour-friendly mix of CMYK plus light cyan and light magenta. Cartridge capacity is 13ml. There's a slight warmth in the balance of colour photo printing, which can be flattering for skin tones, but the Epson dye-based printers are a little cool. The Pro-100's accuracy for mono images is better, thanks to the extra grey inks. It outputs A3+ borderless prints in under four-and-a-half minutes using top-quality mode, making it the fastest A3 photo printer on test. It reigns supreme for super-smooth results on glossy paper, but prints on matte media lack the robustness of those created with pigment-based printers.

3. Brother MFC-J5330DW

A four-in-one printer

Print speed: 22 ppm | Paper sizes: A4, Letter, Executive, A3, Ledger, Legal, Mexico Legal, India Legal, Folio, A5, A6, Envelopes (C5, Com-10, DL, Monarch), Photo (10 x 15 cm), Photo L (9 x 13 cm), Photo 2L (13 x 18 cm), Index card (13 x 20 cm) | Weight: 20.6kg

AUD $765

Neat internal cable management

A4-sized MFP capable of printing A3

Some photos take ages to print

Can’t update firmware via Wi-Fi

This is an incredibly versatile four-in-one device that can print, scan, photocopy and fax, making it an excellent addition to any office. The fact that it can print up to A3 means it's a great choice if you require printing out large documents or photos. It's also pretty well priced, making it a good investment for growing companies.

4. Epson Expression Photo XP-960

Another affordable A3 printer

Print speed: 8.5 ppm mono, 8 ppm colour | Paper sizes: A3, A4, A5, A6, B5, C6 (Envelope), DL (Envelope), No. 10 (Envelope), Letter, 10 x 15 cm, 13 x 18 cm, 16:9, User defined, Legal | Weight: 8.7kg

AUD $339

Large and advanced 4.3-inch touchscreen

Six colour Claria ink system works well with photos

Flimsy paper trays and document feeds

Slow to print

Epson's large(ish)-format printer has a maximum print size of A3 rather than A3+, which equates to 16.5x11.7 inches instead of 19x13 inches. The regular A3 aspect ratio is also a worse fit for 3x2 format SLR images. A full-size, top-quality print just under six minutes. Unlike the others, this one features card readers, a touchscreen display and an A4 scanner built into the lid, adding all-in-one credentials.

5. Epson SureColor SC-P800

A great choice for huge printouts

Paper sizes: A2, A3+, A3++, A3, A4, A5, A6, B3, B4, B5, B6, C4 (Envelope), C5 (Envelope), C6 (Envelope), Letter, Letter Legal, 10 x 15 cm, 13 x 18 cm, 13 x 20 cm, 20 x 25 cm, 100 x 148 mm, 17 " (43.2 cm) | Weight: 19.5kg

AUD $1690

Capable of huge printouts

Fantastic print quality

Expensive to buy

Can be expensive to run

If A3 printouts aren't quite big enough, then the Epson SureColor SC-P800 is the printer for you. It is capable of handling huge A2-sized prints, as well as A3, and while it is expensive, it can give you the flexibility your company needs when printing out large documents. This won't be a printer for everyone's needs, but if you're looking for something that can print large, and print well, then it definitely could be a worthy investment.