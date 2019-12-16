Aussie Christmas gift ideas under AU$100

With less than two weeks until Christmas, it’s time to get cracking on your gift shopping for family and friends. If you’re stumped on what to give the tech head in your life, though, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with 10 gift ideas they’ll love, all for under AU$100 – so you won’t have to burn a hole in your wallet to see them grin from ear to ear on Christmas Day.

With less than 10 days until Christmas, it’s worth quickly noting that you may need to pay extra for faster shipping in order to receive your items before December 25. If you’re shopping on Amazon, one way to skirt expensive shipping costs on many items is to sign up for Amazon Prime. If you haven’t already done so, sign up now and you can receive a 30-day free trial period – it could save you stacks when doing your last minute Christmas shopping.

(Image credit: Amazon)

While Amazon’s Echo Dot is an affordable smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great gift for someone who likes to get their info visually as well as audibly. It’s a smart display with all the essentials you’d expect of these smart home gadgets, and the display means it can do additional things like make video calls, keep up with the news, or watch movies and TV shows listed on Prime Video – which could make it a welcome bedside addition for anyone who’s prone to dropping their smartphone on their face.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Even the cheapest smart TV will set you back several hundred dollars, but for a fraction of the cost of one, an Amazon Fire TV stick can transform an older HD TV into a new smart one with ease. If your loved one is still using a laptop and an HDMI cable to get streaming services to their telly, then this device, about the size of a USB stick, will be the perfect present this Christmas. All it needs to work is a TV with an HDMI port and a Wi-Fi network; just plug it in and connect to wireless and the Fire TV Stick will give the gift of streaming popular services like Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, YouTube and many more.

(Image credit: Razer)

Our colleagues over at GamesRadar+ reckon this is the best gaming mouse money can buy, so if there’s a PC gamer in your life, this is a gift that’s sure to impress. It has an accurate and reliable 16,000 DPI optical sensor, so they won’t be able to blame missing the shot on the hardware. It’s a comfortable, right-handed gaming mouse that suits various grip styles, with a focus on performance and quality over flashy lights – although it has some of those too... for when you need that glowy look in your bedroom at three in the morning.

(Image credit: Logitech)

If you know someone who uses their laptop on the go, then this mouse could be a welcome trackpad substitute. Logitech promises this small mouse can be used anywhere, thanks to its ‘Darkfield’ sensor technology. In our testing of the MX Anywhere 2S, we found it mostly lived up to that claim: it worked well on shiny surfaces, glass and even laps – the types of tricky surfaces that other wireless mice usually prove useless on. Some TechRadar staffers even use this as their everyday work mouse, so whether you’re buying for someone who’s desk bound or always on the move, the MX Anywhere 2S will suit their needs.

(Image credit: Anker)

We featured the AU$40 Anker Soundcore Mini in our under AU$50 gift guide, but if you’re able to stretch your budget a little further, the Anker Soundcore Flare makes the perfect present. It has impressive sound for its size, and a tough waterproof build that can go toe-to-toe with the competition. Its biggest competitor is the UE Wonderboom 2 (more on that below), which is rugged and better built to withstand being knocked about. If it’s superb sound quality you’re after, however, the scales definitely tip in the Flare’s direction. This is another one you’ll find on our list of best Bluetooth speakers, and you can currently get your hands on it for a song.

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

If it’s a durable, waterproof speaker you’re looking to gift, it really doesn’t get any better than the UE Wonderboom 2 – it’s one of the best portable Bluetooth models you can buy. It’s rugged build and loud sound make it perfect for partying outdoors, and if you really want to turn it up, it has a new Outdoor Boost feature that gets the speaker even louder than before (so let’s hope your neighbours are nice). If your intended recipient likes to listen to music at the beach or by the pool, this speaker is both waterproof and dustproof, so it can safely provide their summer soundtrack in any environment.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Got a PC gamer in your life who fancies becoming the next big thing on Mixer or Twitch? They’ll want a high-quality webcam to do it, and for the price, they don’t come much better than the Logitech C922 Pro. It’s designed for serious streamers, and capable of recording in sharp 1080p at 30 frames per second, or 720p at 60fps. Match that with a wide field of view and autofocus and it’s a streamer’s dream. This discounted Amazon price lets you grab one for under AU$100, a good AU$30 less than most other Aussie retailers. This isn’t just one for would-be streamers either; this is a fantastic webcam for just video chatting with family and friends, or video-conferencing for work.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei Band 3 Pro | from AU$88

This affordable activity tracker ranks well on our list of the best fitness wearables available now, offering both style and substance on a budget. For under AU$100, the Huawei Band 3 Pro has a bright and clear OLED colour screen, great battery life, and all the fitness tracker must-haves, including a heart rate monitor and GPS tracking. You can take this wearable for a swim too, as it’s waterproof up to 50 metres.

(Image credit: RHA)

Wireless listening may be where headphone tech is headed, but don't discount these wired in-ear buds by RHA, which provide well balanced and classy audio reproduction with a wide soundstage for a bargain price. With an aluminium body, they have a premium feel too, so while they come cheap, they certainly don’t look it.

(Image credit: Anker)

For the friend or family member who’s sick of fooling about with charging cables, this wireless charging pad from Anker will revive any compatible phone in a jiffy thanks to 15W fast charging capabilities. It’s metal construction and braided cable mean it’s quite durable too – qualities that led to it being chosen as our number two pick for the best wireless chargers available this year.