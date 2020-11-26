Aussie Broadband slashes AU$20 off its NBN 100 plans for Black Friday

You might think Black Friday is all about discounted tech, but we’re starting to see the telcos get in on the action, with price cuts on phone plans and the NBN. Most providers might offer a AU$10 discount for a limited time, but one telco has gone a step further.

Aussie Broadband is cutting the cost of its NBN 100 plans by AU$20 a month for your first six months on the service – that’s down to AU$79 each month for 100/20, or AU$89 each billing for 100/40, both with unlimited data.

No matter which NBN 100 plan you choose, you’ll be saving a total of AU$120 over the first half-year, before the plans revert back to their usual pricing. That’s an excellent deal, particularly because Aussie Broadband doesn’t discount its plans too often.

If you don’t need unlimited data, you’re also able to customise your plan on the website – you can opt for either 100GB or 500GB worth of monthly data, with plans starting at AU$70 (when you factor in the discount).

All of Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans come with no lock-in contract too, so you’re free to leave anytime if you want to avoid the price jump before the six-month discounted period ends.

Aussie Broadband quotes its typical evening speed as 89Mbps, and the ISP performs well in the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) broadband performance peak speeds test, so you can rest assured you’re with a great provider, with locally-based support too.

This ace offer is only available to new customers, and you must sign up before December 4.