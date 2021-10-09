Andorra vs England live stream: how to watch WC 2022 qualifier online from anywhere

The Three Lions will look to take a further step to booking their place at Qatar 2022 as they travel to the Principality of Andorra. Read on to find out how to watch Andorra vs England online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier live stream, regardless of where you are in the world today.

Andorra vs England live stream Date: Saturday, October 9 Kick-off time: 8.45pm CEST / 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 5.45am AEDT / 7.45am NZDT Venue: Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella (Andorra) Live stream: ITV (UK) | ESPN / via Sling TV (US)| TLN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Currently enjoying a four-point cushion at the top of Group I, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will be determined for his side to put in a professional performance today and maintain their lead over Albania and Poland as they look to avoid the lottery of negotiating the playoffs for qualification.

These two sides last met at Wembley last month, with England running out 4-0 winners, with Jesse Lingard scoring a brace and Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka also on target.

With Andorra’s only win in qualifying so far coming against fellow minnows San Marino 2-0 at home in September - they have lost their other five matches in Group I, conceding 14 goals in the process - nothing less than a comfortable win for England will likely be acceptable for the visitors this evening.

Follow our guide to get a Andorra vs England live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier online from anywhere this weekend.

More sport: see how to get a NFL live stream where you are

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that Andorra vs England is being shown live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Andorra vs England kicks off at 7.45pm BST, with ITV's coverage beginning at 7pm BST. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Andorra vs England from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Andorra vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Andorra vs England from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the ITV Hub site or app

(Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

How to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifier online in US without cable

If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show Andorra vs England in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

Andorra vs England live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier online in Canada

While no traditional Canadian sports broadcaster is showing this match, help is at hand for footy fans in the unlikely form of Latin American and Italian speciality channel TLN. The cable-only network has exclusive live broadcast rights to tonight's match, with coverage starting at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT a quarter of an hour before kick-off.

How to watch Andorra vs England: live stream World Cup 2022 qualifier in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show World Cup 2022 qualifier fixtures this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch the Andorra vs England in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 5.45am AEDT in the early on Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Andorra vs England live stream in New Zealand