Amazon’s back-to-school sale sees prices fall on premium Dell XPS 13 laptops

With most students heading back to the classroom at the end of the month, it’s time to get ready to go back to school. And while online learning may not be returning (yet), there’s still homework to do at home, and now could be a good time to get a deal on a new laptop.

Dell’s official store on Amazon has you sorted in this department, particularly if you’re most comfortable on a Windows machine. There’s a great selection of Dell kit now discounted on Amazon, which is currently full price if you were to buy directly from Dell.

We’ve highlighted our top picks below, along with a very cheap HP laptop if you’re on a tight budget. If you’re already sorted for a laptop, we’ve also got a dedicated guide to the best back to school sales, with deals on tablets, headphones, webcams and much more.

Dell XPS 13 OLED (9310) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,999 AU$2,399.20 on Amazon (save AU$599.80) We’ve made no secret of our love for the Dell XPS 13 at TechRadar, and this model with a 3.5K OLED screen makes it even more glorious. It also comes equipped with beefy specs, including an Intel i7-1195G7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. An OLED screen is likely overkill for most students, but this 20% discount makes the prospect more tempting.

Dell XPS 13 (9305) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,899 AU$1,557.20 on Amazon (save AU$341.80) This is the early 2020 model of the XPS 13, but it’s still very much a luxe device. It’s sporting an 11th-gen Intel i5 chip, alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which will deliver you solid performance at a much lower cost than the newer OLED model above. The screen here is 1080p Full HD, and the overall design is sleek and portable.

Dell Inspiron 14 (5410) | i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,749 AU$1,359.15 on Amazon (save AU$389.85) The Inspiron line are everyday laptops which are more affordable than the premium XPS machines. This config comes with an 11th-gen Intel i7, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and while we would’ve prefered more than just 8GB of RAM here, you’re well-served in other areas. The display is 14-inches, which still keeps it at a nice size for lugging it around campus.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (5410) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,049 AU$1,439.30 on Amazon (save AU$609.70) If you want some versatility out of your laptop, then a 2-in-1 is for you. This Inspiron machine has a touchscreen, so it can go into full tablet mode, stay perched in tent mode or be used as a standard laptop. Its spec sheet is impressive too, with a Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD at its helm. Now a huge 30% off at Amazon.

HP Pavilion 13 | i3 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,149 AU$919.20 on Amazon (save AU$229.80) For those keen on an affordable and portable laptop for school, this option from HP is one to consider. Its price means you’re only getting an 11th-gen Intel i3 here, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. We haven’t reviewed this laptop at TechRadar, but if you just need something for writing up assignments and searching the web, it’ll do the job admirably.