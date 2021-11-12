Agatha Harkness spin-off leads new slate of Marvel Disney Plus shows

Marvel Studios has announced a plethora of new MCU Disney Plus shows, including an Agatha Harkness spin-off series.

Announcing its next line-up of TV shows on Disney Plus Day, Marvel revealed five brand-new series that are set to enter development in the near future.

Agatha: House of Harkness, a spin-off show that'll see Kathryn Hahn reprise her beloved role from WandaVision, is the stand out of the announcements. Other series that were revealed by Marvel are an Echo standalone show, What If...? season 2, an animated Marvel Zombies project and an animated Spider-Man series called Freshman Year.

Check out the official artwork for all five new Marvel shows below:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Developing...