Agatha Harkness spin-off leads new slate of Marvel Disney Plus shows

Where will we find the time to watch these, Marvel?

The official artwork for Marvel's Agatha House of Harkness Disney Plus show
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has announced a plethora of new MCU Disney Plus shows, including an Agatha Harkness spin-off series.

Announcing its next line-up of TV shows on Disney Plus Day, Marvel revealed five brand-new series that are set to enter development in the near future.

Agatha: House of Harkness, a spin-off show that'll see Kathryn Hahn reprise her beloved role from WandaVision, is the stand out of the announcements. Other series that were revealed by Marvel are an Echo standalone show, What If...? season 2, an animated Marvel Zombies project and an animated Spider-Man series called Freshman Year.

Check out the official artwork for all five new Marvel shows below:

Image 1 of 4

The official artwork for the Marvel Zombies Disney Plus show

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)
Image 2 of 4

The official artwork for the Spider-Man Freshman Year Disney Plus show

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)
Image 3 of 4

The official artwork for the Marvel Studios' Echo Disney Plus show

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)
Image 4 of 4

The official artwork for the What If? season 2 Disney Plus show

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Developing...

