Ace laptop deal: Score Dell's XPS 13 for a tiny AU$1,325, just in time for back to school

Now’s the time of year when many will be gearing up to go back to school or work, and if one of your essentials includes a laptop, there’s currently some fantastic deals going at Dell. Even if your schooling days are long behind you, you’ll find gaming laptops and more discounted as well.

On top of its regular discounts, Dell is knocking a further 7% off most consumer products when you enter the code LOVEKEANU at checkout. While 7% isn’t much on its own, when you stack that on top of already reduced items, you get some pretty excellent deals – like the Dell XPS 13 we’ve highlighted below.

You can check out our top picks from the sale here, or if you’d prefer, shop all the discounts directly at Dell. And if you see something you're keen on don’t delay, as the current range of deals are slated to end at midnight tonight (Thursday, January 14).

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,324.30 (RRP AU$1,899, save AU$574.70) The Dell XPS 13 is rarely discounted by more than 15%, but now you have the chance to snap up this machine for an incredible 30% off RRP. That’s likely because this is a 2019 model, but it’s still a stellar piece of hardware. It comes outfitted with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and a spacious 512GB SSD. To get the full discount, use the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 | Ryzen 7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,045.30 (RRP AU$1,499, save AU$453.70) Under the hood of this Inspiron is a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, so it'll deliver top-notch performance for even more demanding tasks. That power now comes at an affordable price, with Dell bringing the machine down to just AU$1,045.30. To get the full discount, be sure to enter the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7506 2-in-1 | i5 / 12GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,226.65 (RRP AU$2,399, save AU$1,172.35) Dell has slashed the price of this convertible 2-in-1 by a massive 48%. It comes packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. A Dell Active Pen is included in the box as well, making this a rather versatile machine. Save a huge AU$1,172 by heading to Dell and using the code LOVEKEANU.View Deal

Dell G5 15 (5500) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1660 Ti | AU$1,859 (RRP AU$2,499, save AU$640) This deal will set you up with a solid gaming laptop for under two grand. This rig has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU onboard, matched with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU. That should see you gaming comfortably on the go. Score this deal directly from Dell with the code LOVEKEANU.View Deal

Dell G5 15 SE (5505) | Ryzen 9 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / Radeon RX 5600M | AU$1,859 (RRP AU$2,499, save AU$640) For the same price as the Dell G5 15 listed above, you could also pick up this Dell G5 15 SE. Though instead of Intel powering the machine, this laptop is equipped with a lightning quick AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor. On the graphics side is AMD’s Radeon RX 5600M GPU, which delivers strong graphics performance that are roughly on par with an RTX 2060. Grab it for AU$1,859 with the code LOVEKEANU.View Deal