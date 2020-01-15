Affiliate Summit West 2020 - #ASW20 - is taking place on Monday January 27 - Wednesday 29, 2020 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel in the US.

Not only is it the premier performance marketing event in the world, it’s the only place where you can network and learn with thousands of the affiliate marketing industry’s stakeholders.

In, fact, the event is so popular that it's currently officially sold out. But as we process cancellations, the registration page will open up and additional registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Check the Affiliate Summit West 2020 registration page for availability. If you’re able to enter your registration — you’re good to go. In you are unable to purchase a ticket through us, there are often passes put up for sale on eBay.

Before buying a pass from a third party, ask the seller for the registration number and name used to register, and then contact Affiliate Summit to confirm the pass can be transferred.

So if you want to do business in the performance marketing industry… then you NEED to be at #ASW20 - and here are five more reasons to come along:

Breathtaking scale

Affiliate Summit West is the biggest performance marketing event in the world. It is the ONLY place where you can connect your brand with over 6,000 attendees from the affiliate marketing industry.

Companies already registered include Google, PrettyLittleThing, BT, Amazon, Skyscanner, Emirates Airline, Boohoo, Myprotein, Snapchat and so many more!

Learning and education

Hear from the brightest minds and most prominent names in affiliate marketing. From “Hacking the FB algorithm” to “leveraging influencer with affiliate marketing”, we’re confident they will inspire you with their visions and help you take your business to the next level.

Meet with Match!

We’ve now made it easier for you to find the right companies with the launch of one-to-one meetings via our new networking initiative, Match!

At #ASW20 we understand that the days of throwing people together in a hotel and hoping they find the right person for their business is over.

We want to make sure that attendees and sponsors are meeting the right people, at the right time for their business.

As a Match! attendee you will have access to a customized meeting experience, that makes the most efficient use of your time, connecting you with vendors who offer the products and services you need.

A revamped exhibit hall

Get constant traffic while also being able to host meetings with your clients and prospects with extra seating & networking hubs, and in our Retail Zone featuring up-and-coming retailers.

The legendary Meet Market - which is legendary for a reason. Expect six hours of fast-paced networking which will generate hundreds of leads and (tens of) thousands of dollars in revenue… last year our exhibitors said they generated over $62,000 in orders and purchases DURING the Meet Market.

And of course... networking and fun

At #ASW20 you’ll meet people just like you…people who face the same challenges, have overcome similar obstacles and who are looking for the best offers, and technology.

Sign up to our vertical meet ups and roundtables, meet new faces in our networking hubs, or attend a drinks reception and we are certain you will leave having formed partnerships with companies that will help grow your business.