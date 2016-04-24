21 tips from the pros on getting the most from your action cam

Need advice on using your new action cam? Or simply trying to add some extra polish to your shots? Either way, you've come to the right place. Techradar has spoken to extreme sports pros – including athletes who have competed at World Championships and Winter Olympics – to get the low-down on filming killer footage.

Whether you're looking for some general pointers or sport-specific tips, we've got you covered.

If you've got any tips you think we've missed, share them in the comments below.

Doug Peel-Yates is three time British inline skating champion (and current UK number two). He also manages Team Extreme, an extreme sports show company featuring skateboarders, BMXers and inline skaters.

Try out new angles

Often the best shots are those filmed from unusual angles, Peel-Yates says, so let your imagination run wild. During one filming session, the team simply left their GoPro (they use the Hero 3 and Hero 4) on the floor and skated around it – giving viewers something they wouldn't see with their own eyes.

In another session, "we stuck the camera to the ramp and pointed it upwards, and the guys would do the tricks over the top of the camera. It's almost as if people were going away from you and then back past", Peel-Yates explains.

Keep it short and sharp

The best-performing Team Extreme videos – the ones that get shared and liked hundreds of thousands of times on social media – are the shortest: seven-second clips that showcase a couple of tricks. "If you've got enough going on people may have to watch it three, four times just to see everything," Peel-Yates adds.

There's still a place for longer, heavily edited videos – but try to keep them under three minutes long to make sure they grab viewers' attention, he says.

Try the Antix self-editing app

Peel-Yates says he doesn't always have time to sit down and spend hours editing reels of footage, and uses the Antix app to help. When it's running, it monitors your movement and makes a smart guess at when you've done something impressive. It then combines those moments into one longer clip to just review and share when you're ready.

"For the quick social media stuff, it's excellent," Peel-Yates says - plus it's free on both Android and iOS.

Learn from others

Whilst it's good to experiment, skaters should also learn from others. Peel-Yates built his own "helimount" – a helmet camera mount that spins around as you ride – after seeing something similar online, and it's the camera he uses to get the best angles. There's lots of creativity on the internet already, Peel-Yates says, so don't be afraid to tap into it.