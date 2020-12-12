iPhone 11 screen replacement: how to get Apple to fix it for free

Has your iPhone 11 screen mysteriously stopped registering your touch? It might be a known issue that Apple has finally acknowledged - and they may replace it for you for free. Here’s how to see if your device qualifies and get its display switched out.

The dedicated Apple support page of this issue reads: “Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.”

There are other reasons your display might not function properly, either from some manufacturing error or an accident while it’s been in your care. But it doesn’t hurt to run through the steps below to see if you can get it fixed on Apple’s dime.

Note that Apple will give you the option to either bring in your device to an official retail store, take it to an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or mail it in to an Apple Repair Center, making it easier to get your device serviced.

And if you previously paid to fix this specific issue, Apple will let you apply for a refund . Lastly, this offer covers iPhone 11 units for up to two years after it was first sold - so the clock may be ticking for your particular device.

Check whether your phone qualifies

To check if your device was assembled in the date range between November 2019 and May 2020, visit the dedicated Apple support page for this issue and enter your iPhone 11’s serial number.

To find that, head to Settings > General > About. If it qualifies in that date November 2019 to May 2020 range, move on to the next phase.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Back up your phone

As always, it’s best to back up your data first before you get your phone serviced. Obviously this might be a little tough if your iPhone’s screen is malfunctioning, but there are other methods - check our how to back up your iPhone guide and Apple’s support page to manually back up without input on your iPhone.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Fix your screen - or it will be fixed

Got a cracked screen? You’ll need to fix it before your phone can be serviced. You can either send in your device with its cracked screen, in which case it will be fixed for a fee, or replace the display on your own.

Whether that’s at an official Apple Store, an Apple-authorized repair shop, or an independent fixit shop, is up to you.

Who can fix your device?

If your device qualifies for a fix, there’s a few ways to do it. You can make an appointment at an official Apple Retail Store - though keep in mind that your nearby brick-and-mortar Apple Store may not be open right now given current conditions. You can also get it fixed at an Apple Authorized Service Provider , which may be easier to access depending on where you live.

Lastly, you can arrange to mail your iPhone in to an Apple Repair Center - run through Apple Support to set that up.