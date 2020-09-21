Xbox Series X price and pre-orders: where to get one in Australia

The Xbox Series X price will be AU$749 in Australia at launch, which is AU$100 higher than the Xbox One X was at the time of its launch. Given the console's specs (we're talkin' teraflops for days, son), the Series X's higher price point was expected.

What wasn't expected, however, was just how affordable the new digital-only version would be. The Xbox Series S is looking to launch at just AU$499, which is a fantastic price that's likely to prove popular come November 10 - the release date for both consoles.

The PS5 price has also now been announced, coming in at the same AU$749.95 position. However, the cheaper version of Sony's next-gen console comes in AU$100 more expensive than Microsoft's, with the disc-less version priced at AU$599.95. Microsoft certainly has the edge on price here, but it's worth noting that you're still getting the full PS5 experience with Sony's offering, rather than the cheaper but weaker specs of the Xbox Series S.

If you're planning on picking up the powerhouse Xbox Series X at launch, you'll want to make sure you secure your console. Xbox Series X pre-orders are now live for both consoles, so better act fast if you want a console!

Microsoft has also unveiled the next iteration of its Xbox All Access scheme, which aims to give players an option to pay for their Xbox on a monthly basis, as opposed to an upfront chunk. It's an interesting proposition for sure, not least because it's now being rolled out to 12 countries in total and comes with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription bundled in. Prices are currently touted at AU$33 a month for an Xbox Series S, and AU$46 for an Xbox Series X - all payable over 24 months.

Xbox Series X pre-orders in Australia

Microsoft Store (SOLD OUT)

As you might expect, Microsoft will have the most stock of any retailer for its upcoming Xbox Series X console, which will be available for pre-order from September 22. Best of all, Aussies who buy the console from Microsoft will receive free shipping.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi (PRE-ORDERS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED)

Currently taking registrations of interest, JB Hi-FI is expected to have plenty of Xbox Series X stock at launch. Apart from being Australia's biggest brick and mortar retailer, JB Hi-Fi is also confirmed as one of the retailers set to receive pre-orders from September 22.View Deal

EB Games (TAKING POST-LAUNCH ORDERS)

As expected, EB's Xbox Series X launch stock sold out immediately. That said, it's been periodically opening up access throughout the day, letting people order for post-launch delivery 'sometime in 2020'. At the time of this update, the countdown timer says pre-orders will reopen at 3pm, but we'd advise checking the live page for the most up-to-date info.View Deal

Harvey Norman (SOLD OUT)

One of the official partners on Microsoft’s ‘pre-order retailers’ list, Harvey Norman has a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order right now. Click on the link now to secure an Xbox Series X console from Harvey Norman.View Deal

Big W (SOLD OUT)

As one of the outlets confirmed to receive pre-orders from September 22, Big W is a great option for those looking to secure an Xbox Series X at launch. Click on the link below to pre-order the console right now.View Deal

Amazon AU

While Amazon wasn't listed in Microsoft's Friday announcement, we imagine the retailer will have plenty of Xbox Series X consoles on offer for Aussies – it is the world's biggest retailer, after all. If Amazon AU's PS5 pre-orders are anything to go by, we expect exclusive offers for Prime members. Here's how you can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.View Deal

Xbox Series X price: key facts

Xbox Series X price: AU$749

AU$749 Xbox Series X price information: Announced September 9, 2020

Announced September 9, 2020 Xbox Series X pre-order date: pre-orders now open

pre-orders now open Xbox Series X bundle deals: Likely launch bundles include Call of Duty and FIFA 21

So far we've definitely seen a huge commitment towards making the Xbox brand a non-generational experience with features like backwards compatibility and Xbox Game Pass. In our eyes, that's a fantastic commitment to make - not least because it means the Series X should be around for plenty of years to come.

So what can you expect to get for the Xbox Series X price? Read on to find out. Keep this page bookmarked, because we'll update it with all the latest Xbox Series X pre-order information as well.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: Australian stockists

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X price: how much does the Xbox Series X cost?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X will cost AU$749, while the digital-only Xbox Series S comes in considerably cheaper at AU$499.

Those who wish to purchase the Series X through Microsoft's Xbox All Access program can do so for AU$46 per month over 24 months – with no upfront cost. While the Xbox Series S will be available on the Xbox All Access payment plan for AU$33 a month.

Xbox Series X price: compared to the Xbox One

(Image credit: Microsoft)

An Xbox doesn't come cheap (well they do these days, but not quite so at launch), but how does the AU$749 Xbox Series X price match up against its ancestors?

The Xbox Series X will come in at AU$150 higher than the original Xbox One was at launch. That price was quickly dashed down when Sony's own PS4 undercut it on announcement - but this time both Sony and Microsoft are evenly matched when it comes to the price of their flagship next-gen consoles.

That AU$749 Xbox Series X price does match the original RRP of the Xbox One X, however. While the One X did drop its price significantly in the years since its launch, it has since been discontinued, making the Series S or Series X your only real options when it comes to purchasing a new Xbox console.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X: should you upgrade?

Xbox Series X bundle deals: what to expect on day one

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Now that Microsoft has given us a look at a host of both first and third-party Xbox Series X games, we have a better idea of what Xbox Series X bundle deals may look like on day one.

FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21 look like a solid bets for pre-order bundles. We'd look to the season regulars for a safe bet as well, with the likes of Call of Duty consistently occupying bundle stock over the holiday season, so expect to see the new Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War to make its way into a few bundles.