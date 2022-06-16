Score a cheap laptop with Lenovo Chromebooks up to 40% off on Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a cheap laptop, you may want to consider picking up one of the Lenovo Chromebooks which are currently discounted on Amazon Australia, starting at under AU$300.

That may seem too good to be true, but we aren't kidding around – the biggest discount in Amazon's Lenovo Chromebook sale (opens in new tab) has been applied to Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook, which normally goes for AU$499 but has now been reduced to just AU$299.

For that money you get an impressively portable 2-in-1 Chrome OS laptop with a detachable keyboard, a crisp 10.1-inch Full HD touch display, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage – it just goes to show you don't need to wait until Prime Day to score an excellent deal on Amazon.

Of course, that's only one of the Lenovo Chromebook deals on offer at the moment. There are other models available which have also had hundreds of dollars slashed from their usual price.

To make things easier for you, we've handpicked the best deals below, however, you can head over to Amazon's Lenovo Chromebook sale landing page (opens in new tab) to see the full list of discounted items.

(opens in new tab) MOST AFFORDABLE Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook | AU$499 AU$299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$200) Score an enormous 40% off on Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook right now at Amazon, bringing the price of this impressive 2-in-1 laptop down to just AU$299. Pretty sweet deal for a Chrome OS device with a 10.1-inch FHD display, 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a detachable keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i | AU$999 AU$699.70 at Amazon (opens in new tab)(save AU$299.30) If you're willing to spend a little more on a Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a great option, and you can get it for a massive AU$299 off at the moment. This Chrome OS laptop boasts 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and a 13.3-inch FHD screen.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook | AU$599 AU$439.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$159.50) Looking for a Chromebook with a larger screen? Lenovo's IdeaPad 3i is a great Chrome OS option, sporting a big 15.6-inch FHD display powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, and sporting 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Also boasts Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.