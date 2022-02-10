The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order plans and prices in Australia

As we expected, Samsung has refreshed its Ultra handset alongside the rest of the S22 range launched at the company's Unpacked event this year. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra represents the best Android handset on the market right now and it's up for pre-order in Australia.

Editor's Pick Today's Best Deal: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Instalments 128GB Samsung) Carrier: Vodafone AU

128GB phone

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

40GB data upfront Free AU $91.36 /mth Min. total cost $1,888.96 $600 bonus trade-in credit + 30GB bonus data + Bonus pre-order gift from Samsung + more View Deal at WhistleOut AU

If you're looking to buy a Galaxy S22 Ultra, then you're probably already prepared to pay a premium – pricing starts at AU$1,849 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB and 512GB variants costing AU$1,999 and AU$2,149 respectively. There's also a 1TB option for AU$2,449 although this isn't available at every retailer.

Samsung has kept much the same pricing as last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra handsets, putting it squarely up against Apple's beastly iPhone 13 Pro Max, which starts at the same price.

This year it seems like Samsung has merged its Ultra and Note lineups, with the S22 Ultra coming with an S Pen in the box (rather than having it sold separately like last year) – not only that, but it's now got an integrated sheath in the device itself, much like the Note series did.

The display is an awesome 6.8-inch size and is AMOLED with a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz variable refresh rate. It packs in a larger 5000mAh battery and while the camera specs look mighty similar to the S21 Ultra on paper, Samsung promises there are drastic AI improvements on board (no doubt powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset – Australia isn't getting the Exynos processors in Samsung's lineup this year).

If you're chasing the S22 Ultra, pre-ordering is a good idea as there are a host of excellent offers and bonuses for those getting in early. On this page, we've compared the best plan pricing and offers and outright options for those wanting to pay in one fell swoop.

It's worth noting that every retailer and telco is offering the 'bonus Samsung gift pack' with pre-orders, as this is an offer from the company itself and is redeemed via Samsung's site.

Pre-order offers on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra plans:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB | 20GB data | 10% off grocery shop | AU$90.83p/m If you're deadset on the top phone from Samsung's range but want to cut costs, Woolworths Mobile offer will get you the lowest monthly rate. There's a AU$16.67 monthly discount, and with the 20GB data plan, you're able to bank up to 300GB (so the limit isn't all that bad). You'll also be scoring 10% off a single Woolworths grocery shop each month as well as Samsung's bonus gift offer (valued up to AU$337). Total cost over 24 months: AU$2,179.92

More Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra plans

Pre-order offers on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra outright

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Amazon Australia TechRadar readers will be pleased to know they can score an exclusive AU$50 bonus discount when pre-ordering any S22 device from Amazon Australia, simply use the code S22FUT at checkout. Not only that, but you'll also score a bonus Echo Show 8 (valued at AU$199) alongside Samsung's own gift pack offer (which is valued up to AU$337, depending on which model you order).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review in brief

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review in brief Samsung's Ultra and Note models meet in the middle Specifications Screen size: 6.8-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3080 Rear camera: 108 + 10 + 10MP Front Camera: 40MP Weight: 228g OS: Android 12 RAM: 8/16GB Storage: 128/256GB/1TB External storage: No Battery: 5000mAh Reasons to buy + S pen compatibility + Large bright display + Slim redesigned body Reasons to avoid - Very pricey

Now Samsung's latest and most powerful handset, what can you actually expect from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? In a nutshell, this is a blend of Samsung's S series and the Note range, offering the best of both worlds.

Along with the addition of the S pen stylus and a slot inside the device for it, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also adopts a lot of the style of the Note series. That means large in size, flat edges at the bottom and top of the device and a thicker feel to the handset.

Inside the device, Samsung has fitted a 5000mAh battery - large but expected for a device like this. That's joined by a Exynos 2200 chipset inside the smartphone which, while we haven't fully tested it yet, has been suggested to provide a minor boost in power over the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As with any top-tier handset, one of the most important features with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the cameras. The specs are very similar to last year's Ultra. You get a 108MP main camera with wide angle and ultra-wide options too.

There is also two telephoto cameras, both 10MP. The device brings back Samsung's somewhat ridiculous 100x zoom but, it still isn't fantastic quality when fully zoomed in. While the specs are very similar, Samsung has talked highly about improvements to the AI functionality of the cameras.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review