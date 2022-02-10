The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus pre-order plans and prices in Australia

Alongside the rest of the range, Samsung has launched its Galaxy S22 Plus at this year's Unpacked event, and the middle-sibling handset is now available to pre-order in Australia at both retailers and telcos.

The S22 Plus starts at AU$1,549 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB variant costing AU$1,649 in Australia. Just like the regular Galaxy S22, Samsung has kept its pricing from the S21 Plus – packing in upgraded specs without raising the cost.

As is to be expected, the S22 Plus is more of an upscaled version of the regular S22, boasting a larger (6.6-inch) display and some other improvements. This puts it head-to-head with Apple's powerhouse iPhone 13 Pro.

While its larger 120Hz variable refresh rate display is the main point of difference for this model over the regular flagship, the S22 Plus also boasts a larger battery (4,500mAh compared with the regular S22's 3,700mAh).

It shares other improvements of the S21 line, like the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (Australia won't be getting the Exynos chipset as it's done in the past).

If you're decided on the larger screen and battery , we've dedicated this page to looking at all the best deals and offers for pre-ordering Samsung's latest Plus-sized flagship – there are some truly excellent offers on the table, so take a look.

It's worth noting that every retailer and telco is offering the 'bonus Samsung gift pack' with pre-orders, as this is an offer from the company itself and is redeemed via Samsung's site.

Pre-order offers on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus plans:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB | 40GB data | Free Galaxy Tab A8 | 1 year Disney Plus | AU$119.54p/m If you've been keen on getting yourself a tablet, Telstra's pre-order offer is perfect for you. It includes a free year of Disney Plus and a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (valued at AU$529) to watch it on when you pair your new phone with a plan. Alongside this, you'll also be able to redeem Samsung's bonus gift offer, valued up to AU$219. Total cost over 24 months: AU$2,868.96

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB | 20GB data | 10% off grocery shop | AU$79p/m The most affordable S22 Plus option is with Woolworths Mobile and its 20GB data plan. You can bank data up to 300GB and you'll get a AU$15 monthly discount to bring down the cost overall. On top of that, you'll score 10% off a single Woolworths grocery shop each month as well as Samsung's bonus gift offer (valued up to AU$258). Total cost over 24 months: AU$1,896

More Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus plans

Pre-order offers on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus outright

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from Amazon Australia TechRadar readers will be pleased to know they can score an exclusive AU$50 bonus discount when pre-ordering any S22 device from Amazon Australia, simply use the code S22FUT at checkout. Not only that, but you'll also score a bonus Echo Show 8 (valued at AU$199) alongside Samsung's own gift pack offer (which is valued up to AU$337, depending on which model you order).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review in brief

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review in brief Not revolutionary, but rather refining the formula Specifications Screen size: 6.6-inch Resolution: Full HD+ Rear camera: 50 + 12 + 10MP Front Camera: 10 + 12MP Weight: 196g OS: Android 12 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4500mAh AU $1,549 View Deal at Amazon AU $1,649 View Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + Striking large display + Solid, clean design + Upgraded chipset Reasons to avoid - Doesn't improve much on the S21

Early impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus suggest that, if you're looking to upgrade to a device in Samsung's trio of new phones, this is well worth your consideration over the rest. It sits in that perfect middle ground between the standard Galaxy S22 and the more expensive S22 Ultra.

It's important to note that you shouldn't expect anything too radically different from the previous line of S21 phones. Sticking to what's worked in the past is always a wise idea. But while the overall impression might be one of familiarity, there are more than enough new additions and improvements to talk about that set the S22 Plus apart from the last generation.

First up, there's the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, that will offer a small performance boost over older devices and ensure the Galaxy S22 Plus can hold its own against its closest rivals. You will also find improvements to the display, which is still capable of 120Hz but now also supports a variable refresh rate to improve battery life and maintain smooth image quality with more demanding tasks such as gaming. The camera array is significantly upgraded over the S21 Plus, too, whether that's the new 40MP front-facing camera or higher resolution main lens on the rear camera array.

The 6.6-inch display is slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen on the S21 Plus, but that difference is so minimal it's hard to notice unless you're really looking for it. Overall, though, the phone now looks thinner and shorter – while it's also slightly lighter, too, by six grams. It's a solid compromise between the standard S22 and the S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. At launch, you can choose from colours including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold or Green.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review