Red Dead Redemption 2 prices: the best RDR2 deals

It's finally here and we've rounded up the very best Red Dead Redemption 2 prices for those of you yet to get a copy. The reviews have landed and they've been gushing to say say the least, we've got a serious Game of the Year contender on our hands right here. Rockstar has sold 15 million copies of the game already, beating the original game's total sales in just eight days!

We've all been waiting years for this game and it's so close we can almost feel the breeze of the open frontier on our faces. Well we hope it's a breeze, it's just as likely to be a hungry bear or cougar in the world of RDR2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 deals have been in high demand ever since those early announcement trailers and screenshots. But actually, we've been waiting for this game ever since walking out of that barn with John Marston all those years ago. Grand Theft Auto V has been huge for Rockstar in recent years, (it's still a regular in the Top 10 charts), but the Red Dead games have that special kind of magic that no other game can match. This could end up being a bigger time sink than Skyrim.

Red Dead Redemption is only coming out on PS4 and Xbox One for now. Although we expect a PC version to arrive eventually, but not for a year at least if Rockstar's past form is anything to go buy. To get the absolute most from the game for now, we'd absolutely advise playing on a 4K HDR TV with one of the 4K consoles. Still need one? Then be sure to have a peek at our roundups of the best PS4 Pro prices and Xbox One X bundles.

But let's get to it, below you'll find the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 prices on both PS4 and Xbox One via our handy price comparison technology. Until it's delivered, just keep watching Hell on Wheels and Unforgiven on loop and keep an eye out for the postman at dawn.

The latest Read Dead Redemption 2 prices

Considering how well the game is selling, we're pretty doubtful it'll be getting any discounts anytime soon, but that's not to say there won't be plenty of other gaming discounts in the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition

If you can stretch that Red Dead Redemption price budget a bit further there's another edition of the game to consider. Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition for both PS4 and Xbox One includes a printed map of the game world (we do love a nice map in Rockstar's games), along with a stagecoach's worth of extra content for the single player mode. This means extra missions, a thoroughbred horse, gunslinger outfit, gameplay bonuses/boosts and a bag of weapons as shown in the image above.

This special edition is only available at a select number of retailers around the world though, which means prices are going to take a long time to drop below RRP. Here are the latest deals we've seen so far.

US: Walmart $79.96 | Amazon $79.96

UK: Amazon £74.99 | Smyths £74.99

AUS: Amazon AU$125-AU$141

Red Dead Redemption 2 console bundles

There don't seem to be any Xbox One S or Xbox One X bundles for Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, but there is one for the PS4 Pro which essentially comes with a free copy of the game at around £350/$399.