Prime exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 + Watch 4 + Buds 2 from just AU$1,999

If you've been looking to jump into Samsung's ecosystem, or have simply been gearing up for a big upgrade of your Galaxy devices, you're in luck, because Amazon AU is hosting a fantastic Galaxy Z Fold 3 bundle sale that'll fix you up with everything you'll need at an amazing price.

From just AU$1,999, you can get the 256GB model of Samsung's top foldable device, along with the excellent Galaxy Watch 4 wearable and a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds thrown in for good measure – that's a saving of AU$1,268 off the usual bundle price of AU$3,267!

On top of this, you'll also receive a little black and silver envelope that holds a AU$100 Amazon gift card to spend on anything you want the next time you shop.

Of course, you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of this exceptional deal. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription (opens in new tab) below for as little as AU$6.99 per month.

You can even cancel your subscription after the first month, should you choose not to take advantage of everything Amazon Prime membership entails, including access to Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.