Nab an Alienware RTX 3070 laptop for AU$1,400 off + heaps more in huge Dell sale

Dell's delivering some excellent prices on gaming laptops this week, with the Alienware x15 R1 getting a massive four-figure price drop. This dream machine packs some of the best gaming hardware you can currently get into its distinctive Alienware design, and while our review found it runs into some heat management issues, we still gave it four and a half stars.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for an everyday laptop for home or work, Dell’s also got you sorted with savings on the premium Dell XPS 13 and a range of Inspiron machines, including one with an RTX 3060 if you want to do some more graphics-intensive tasks.

As always, there’s a variety of budgets catered for in Dell’s online sale, and it’s a good opportunity to snag a well-specced machine for considerably less. You’ll find all of our top picks below, or head directly to the website to see everything on offer. Just keep in mind these discounts will end this Thursday, March 17.

Alienware x15 R1 | i7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$4,699 AU$3,277.35 (save AU$1,421.65) The Alienware x15 R1 offers otherworldly performance, and this model comes packing a powerful Intel i7-11800H CPU, 32GB of RAM and an RTX 3070 GPU. We tested an RTX 3080 version for our review and found it could run a little hot; this RTX 3070 model should fare a little better, but you'll still want to keep this one off your lap when gaming. If you’re not deterred, you can save AU$1,421 on this machine with the code GAMING7.

Alienware x17 R1 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$4,499 AU$3,347.10 (save AU$1,151.90) If you need more screen real estate than the Alienware x15 can offer, this x17 model comes with a 17.3-inch 1080p display. It’s likewise a gaming beast, strapped with an Intel i7-11800H chip, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3070. We haven’t tested this specific x17, but our colleagues at GamesRadar have reviewed one and highly recommend it. If you want to land this deal, enter the code GAMING7 at checkout to get AU$1,151 off retail price.

Dell XPS 13 (9305) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,899 AU$1,519 (save AU$380) The Dell XPS 13 is undeniably beautiful, and we’ve long rated it among the best laptops you can buy. Underneath this model's chassis you’ll find an 11th-gen Intel i5 chip and 16GB of system memory, giving you a decent amount of power. Such a sleek design has unfortunately come at the expense of ports, and the speaker sound quality is so-so. If you can live with those minor caveats, this deal'll save you AU$380 on the machine directly at Dell.

Dell Inspiron 15 (5510) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,149 AU$1,289 (save AU$860) It may not be from Dell’s premium XPS line, but this Inspiron packs in a lot of value. This 15-inch laptop has an 11th-gen Intel i7 under the hood, alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s got an aluminium top cover and palmrest, giving it a slick premium look without the higher price tag. Now a massive 40% off in Dell’s sale.

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus (7510) | i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 Ti | AU$2,599 AU$1,559 (save AU$1,040) Dell’s Inspiron 15 Plus is kitted out with better internals than your average Inspiron laptop. Under the hood you’ll find an Intel i7-11800H CPU matched with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. That’s enough power to do intensive tasks such as gaming and video editing, though because we haven’t spent time with this laptop, we can’t speak to how effective its thermal system is. If you’re keen though, it’s down to AU$1,559 on Dell, saving you AU$1,040.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7610) | i7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$4,099 AU$2,459 (save AU$1,640) While we haven’t reviewed this laptop at TechRadar, our colleagues at LaptopMag have reviewed it and found it to deliver solid performance and decent battery life. It has a vibrant 3K display, and this model is stacked with an Intel i7-11800H, an RTX 3060, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD – all pretty excellent considering the cost. Buy from Dell and save a huge AU$1,640.

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one | i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,299 AU$1,609 (save AU$690) If you’re a fan of the all-in-one desktop PC format, there’s a decent discount on this machine that’ll save you AU$690. It’s packing an 11th-gen Intel i7 chip and a 512GB SSD, though you’re only getting 8GB of RAM. All-in-ones aren't for everyone, but if you want a large desktop display (this one is 27-inches) and don’t want to take up too much room, it could be the right fit for you.