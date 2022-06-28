Listen up: Amazon slashes 25% off AirPods Pro ahead of Prime Day

As the EOFY sales draw to a close and Amazon Prime Day looms on the horizon, the deals continue to flow, and what a doozy of a deal this is!

Apple's flagship true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are reduced by a solid 25% on Amazon at the moment, knocking a neat AU$101 off the asking price. And if you're not feeling especially 'pro', the tech giant's second generation of its regular AirPods are now 21% off, bringing them to just AU$174.

For the AirPods Pro, this is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold them for, so it's certainly a good time to jump in if you've been aching for a pair. It's a similar story for the second-gen AirPods too, as they've only ever reached AU$171 in the past, so this is pretty darn close to the lowest we've seen them.

As Amazon Prime Day is due to arrive July 12, there's a chance we may see either pairs of buds drop to a lower price – but then again, we might not. What's more, there's every chance Amazon's stock will dry up if they do see a bigger discount, so if you've been hanging out to score a cheaper pair, we suggest jumping on this chance.