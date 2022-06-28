Listen up: Amazon slashes 25% off AirPods Pro ahead of Prime Day

As the EOFY sales draw to a close and Amazon Prime Day looms on the horizon, the deals continue to flow, and what a doozy of a deal this is!
Apple's flagship true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are reduced by a solid 25% on Amazon at the moment, knocking a neat AU$101 off the asking price. And if you're not feeling especially 'pro', the tech giant's second generation of its regular AirPods are now 21% off, bringing them to just AU$174.
For the AirPods Pro, this is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold them for, so it's certainly a good time to jump in if you've been aching for a pair. It's a similar story for the second-gen AirPods too, as they've only ever reached AU$171 in the past, so this is pretty darn close to the lowest we've seen them.
As Amazon Prime Day is due to arrive July 12, there's a chance we may see either pairs of buds drop to a lower price – but then again, we might not. What's more, there's every chance Amazon's stock will dry up if they do see a bigger discount, so if you've been hanging out to score a cheaper pair, we suggest jumping on this chance.
Apple AirPods Pro |
AU$399 AU$298 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$101)
With solid noise-cancellation, an excellent fit with silicone tips and great audio performance, these are an exceptional choice for iPhone users. One of the main downsides of the AirPods Pro are their rather high cost, but that's neatly taken care of with this discount, so jump on in and save a hundred buckos.
• Check out our Apple AirPods Pro review (opens in new tab) for more info
Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) |
AU$219 AU$174 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$45)
For the iPhone user that isn't so concerned with noise-cancelling and just wants a decent pair of affordable, true wireless buds, here's your shot. The second-gen AirPods are simple to setup, offer quick access to the Siri voice assistant, and boast a 24-hour battery life thanks to top-ups from the charging case.
• Check out our Apple AirPods (2019) review (opens in new tab) for more info