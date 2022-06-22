Here are the top 5 mobile plan offers during EOFY 2022

As the year rapidly approaches its midpoint, the EOFY sales for 2022 are in full swing, offering up a great chance for you to score big discounts on a new mobile phone plan ahead of June 30.

While there are a huge swathe of discounts on offer, we've trawled through them to put together the five best deals we've seen, to save you the dirty work of comparing hundreds of plans.

Whether you're looking for a super affordable plan that still packs in enough data to get you by, a mammoth 500GB offering that's almost half-price or anything in between, we've got you covered with the below deals.

(opens in new tab) Circles.Life | 40GB data | AU$14p/m (opens in new tab) (first 6 months, then 30GB for AU$25p/m) When it comes to cheap plans with decent data, Circles.Life is a repeat offender. This plan offers a solid 40GB of data for just AU$14p/m for the first half-year, after which it returns to 30GB for AU$25p/m (still pretty solid overall). Use the code WOCIRCLESFRENZY40 at checkout to secure the savings. Alternatively, the telco is also offering a deal that'd net you 50GB of data for AU$25p/m (opens in new tab) (use the code EOFY50). If you don't think 30GB will cut it, this is a better go in the long run.

(opens in new tab) Belong | 80GB data | AU$35p/m (opens in new tab) (first year, then 40GB) If you jump in on Belong's EOFY deal before June 30, you'll score double data on this plan for a full year, making it a super sweet offer. What's more, there's unlimited data banking, so you can stockpile anything you don't use for later. You'll be on Telstra's 4G network and the provider is entirely carbon neutral.

(opens in new tab) Vodafone | 80GB data | AU$40p/m (opens in new tab) Vodafone's Lite plan normally packs in just 10GB, but with this EOFY offer, that's bumped up to a massive 80GB, making it great value if you jump in before June 30. It offers 5G connectivity as well as three months free of Amazon Music Unlimited to sweeten the deal.

(opens in new tab) Circles.Life | 100GB data | AU$23p/m (opens in new tab) (first 6 months, then AU$45p/m) Another banger of a deal from Circles.Life, this time, saving yourself almost half-price on the first half-year of the 100GB data plan. This makes it a very tasty AU$23 for the first 6 months, before raising to AU$45 (at which point, you can switch providers to grab another deal if you want). Use the code 100WOEOFY at checkout to score the offer.