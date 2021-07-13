Click Frenzy Julove 2021: the best deals from the latest sale frenzy

Thought the sales ended on June 30? Think again. Click Frenzy Julove is back again, having officially started at 7pm AEST on July 13. It’s going to last another 53 hours and will end only at 11:59pm AEST on Thursday, July 15.

This latest instalment of the online shopping frenzy brings a staggering number of deals from several Aussie retailers – including Target, Bose, Catch and Shaver Shop – collated all on the Click Frenzy website.

Many of the retailers are also hosting the sale on their own websites, but TechRadar’s Aussie team is also on hand during the entire sale to handpick the best offers. We’re listing them all right here, so you can find them easily.

We’ve listed all the retailers offering excellent Click Frenzy tech deals right below, but be sure to scroll further down to find the best deals from the latest shopping frenzy.

Bose : save up to 50% off on headphones and speakers

: save up to 50% off on headphones and speakers Catch : huge range of Click Frenzy deals on electronics, cameras and more

: huge range of Click Frenzy deals on electronics, cameras and more Decathlon : save up to 50% on fitness tech, Garmin watches

: save up to 50% on fitness tech, Garmin watches Lovehoney : up to 70% off sex toys and more

: up to 70% off sex toys and more Norton : save up to AU$95 on Norton antivirus suites

: save up to AU$95 on Norton antivirus suites Shaver Shop : up to 75% off Braun, Philips, Oral-B and more

: up to 75% off Braun, Philips, Oral-B and more Target: save up to 20% on kitchen and home appliances

Click Frenzy Julove 2021: best deals

Laptops

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 | AU$429 AU$299 on Catch (save AU$130) If you mainly do your work on a browser, a Chromebook will see you through with day-to-day work. This 11-inch Acer can become a tablet with its 360º hinge, and it’s got TouchPad connectivity (compatible with a stylus). Available for just AU$299 on Catch, a huge discount considering it usually retails for around AU$699.View Deal

Gaming

Audio

Apple AirPods with charging case (2019) | AU$249 AU$188 on Catch (save AU$61) Most Australian retailers are selling these second-gen AirPods at full price, but Catch has slashed AU$61 off for Click Frenzy. These incredibly-popular earbuds work particularly well for those who have an iPhone or MacBook, and they sound fun and lively, though their bass can be a little underwhelming. Available now from Catch.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$297 on Catch (save AU$102) These are the first true wireless earbuds from Apple to deliver active noise cancellation, and they fit much better than the original AirPods. So if you’ve got an iPhone and are looking for a set of great-sounding earbuds, these are sure to please. They’re usually quite pricey and don’t see a discount too often, but you’ll save AU$102 when you buy from Catch during Click Frenzy.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$499 AU$269.95 on Bose (save AU$229) Like the name suggests, the QuietComfort 35 II headphones have class-leading noise cancellation and are incredibly comfortable to wear. They’re not the flagship offering from Bose, but they’re a fair whack cheaper and come in a much more standard form factor. These popular cans are now discounted from the maker, where you can save AU$229 on all colours.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$389.95 on Bose (save AU$209) These are Bose’s best noise-cancelling headphones, and they can cut out the background noise whether you’re listening to music or making a phone call. If you’ve been holding out for Bose’s premium headphones, we’d recommend heading over to Amazon, where the black colour option is marginally cheaper at AU$376. If you’d rather buy directly from Bose, these cans are going for AU$390.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless | AU$229 AU$150 on Bose (save AU$79) For the active types, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are an excellent set of earbuds. Despite the name, they’re not truly wireless, with a neckband that attaches the ‘buds together to help keep them secure while working out. Sound quality is powerful and punchy, and our colleagues at What Hi-Fi gave them a full five-star review. Save AU$79 when you buy from Bose.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Colour II | AU$199 AU$130 on Bose (save AU$69) This sweet little speaker might be a few years old now, but it still offers good sound quality for its pint-sized body. It’s also splash-proof, and features multipoint Bluetooth and a built-in microphone for phone calls. Grab this portable speaker in various colours from Bose, with AU$69 saved.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro | AU$149 AU$100 on Bose (save AU$49) The Bose SoundLink Micro brings big sound to a small package, and it’s now touting an even smaller price tag. Don’t let its size fool you, this tiny yet mighty portable speaker puts out impressive sound. It’s ruggedly built with an IPX7 waterproof rating, so it can withstand a fall in the pool, or even the ocean. Discounted in all colours directly from Bose.View Deal

Mobile plans

Circles.Life | 100GB data | AU$28p/m (first 12 months, then AU$38p/m) Circles.Life has brought back this killer SIM-only deal for Click Frenzy. The telco has cut the price of its plans by AU$10 a month for 12 months, which means you can score 100GB of data for just AU$28p/m. You’ll pay that price for one year, before it jumps up to the usual AU$38p/m cost. To get this deal, enter the code 100GBSPECIAL at checkout.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin Fenix 6 | AU$879 AU$499 on Catch (save AU$380) Garmin’s superb range of multi-sport watches can be very expensive, but now’s your chance to snag a premium wearable at a more affordable price. The Fenix 6 cannot be beaten for outdoor tracking, as it comes with top-notch GPS-based mapping. And for your everyday workouts, tracking is accurate too. Head to Catch to make it yours.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | AU$579 AU$405 on Decathlon (save AU$174) If you’re a runner looking for some performance insight, the Forerunner 245 could fit the bill. This wearable from Garmin places a heart rate monitor on your wrist, and key stats at your fingertips, so you can track your progress as you go. There’s GPS onboard and room for music storage as well. But best of all, Decathlon has taken AU$174 off.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4 | AU$579 AU$539 on Catch (save AU$40) The Vivoactive 4 puts the tech smarts of Garmin’s Forerunner elite watches into a more accessible wearable. You’ll get great exercise tracking and stacks of stats, as well as GPS tracking and the ability to upload your workout playlists right onto the watch. This small discount is available from Catch, but we’ve also found it even cheaper on Amazon at AU$492.View Deal

Garmin Instinct | AU$399 AU$349 on Catch (save AU$50) The Instinct watch is missing some of the better outdoor features you’ll find on Garmin’s Fenix 6, but it still has solid sports tracking performance at a much lower price point. It’s light and comfortable to wear, so if you’re looking for the motivation to kick your fitness back into gear, the Instinct is a sports watch that won’t break the bank.View Deal

Garmin Vivosmart 4 | AU$219 AU$110 on Decathlon (save AU$109) Garmin watches typically cater to the more fitness-conscious among us, but what about a wearable for the everyday? That’s where the Vivosmart 4 comes in. It’s a more casual tracker that can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels and even your energy throughout the day. If that sounds like more your speed, Decathlon has slashed the price by 50%. Available in black.View Deal

Cameras

DJI Pocket 2 | AU$599 AU$508.30 on Catch (save AU$90.70) This little DJI device is not only the best pocket camera around, but also one of the most convenient vlogging cameras too. It features a 64MP smartphone sensor and a 93º field of view. It can capture HDR video, has an excellent ISO range, great audio capture and so much more. The best price right now is on Catch, with a small discount for Click Frenzy.View Deal

Polaroid Originals OneStep+ | AU$329 AU$279 on Catch (save AU$50) Instant cameras have made a successful comeback, mostly thanks to Fujifilm. But the brand that started it all is also back with modern takes of its older Polaroid models. Like this OneStep+ that’s best used with its companion app. This offers a few creative options, but the camera itself features double exposures, light painting capabilities and some manual settings. Available in black and white on Catch for a little less than RRP.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 | AU$199 AU$170 on Catch (save AU$29) This is one of our favourite instant cameras here on TechRadar, offering what we call large-format prints – aka square prints that are a little bigger than the credit card-sized ones from the other Instax Mini cameras. It’s easy to use and affordable too, especially since you can save AU$29 during Click Frenzy.View Deal

GoPro Max | AU$799 AU$678 on Catch (save AU$121) This is GoPro’s second 360º camera and a major step up from the Fusion. Not only can it capture 5.6K footage, it also offers 16:9 digital shooting lenses for a flat perspective. There’s also a whole suite of on-camera processing that makes 360º video production a breeze. It’s now over a hundred bucks cheaper than its RRP on Catch.View Deal

Home appliances & personal care

Dyson V10 Absolute+ | AU$1,099 AU$899 at Dyson (save AU$200) The V10 Absolute+ is the ultimate package for anyone who can’t stretch their budget as far as the V15 Detect. Despite being a few generations old now, the V10 is plenty powerful and we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it. You'll also get a bonus filter thrown in as a free gift. Note that this isn’t an official Click Frenzy offer, but the AU$200 discount is too tempting to not list here.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead | AU$599 AU$449 at Dyson (save AU$150) Would you still love to get your hands on a great Dyson vac, even though you’re on a budget? Don’t ignore the older V7 models. They might not stack up against the likes of the V10 above, but this V7 Motorhead still has great suction, and offers up to 30 minutes of battery life. Now available with AU$150 off directly from Dyson, along with a bonus filter thrown in for free.View Deal

Roborock S6 | AU$799 AU$659 on Catch (save AU$140) There are more intuitive robot vacuum cleaners on the market, but if you want a robovac with a solid feature set at a more affordable price than the competition, the Roborock S6 is worth a look. It can vacuum your floors and then (lightly) mop up, and it’s equipped with effective mapping and navigation too. Now AU$140 from Catch.View Deal

Oral-B iO9 Electric Toothbrush | AU$749 AU$399 on Shaver Shop (save AU$350) The Oral-B iO9 is the smartest electric toothbrush around, and it comes at a very hefty price. But luckily for us, Shaver Shop has deeply discounted it for Click Frenzy. You can use it with the companion app for the best results, but the brush itself has enough to guide you to keeping your pearly whites sparkling. Now AU$350 off RRP.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer (KSM150) | AU$679 AU$599 on Catch (save AU$80) The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a brilliant kitchen gadget. While we haven’t reviewed it on TechRadar, user reviews are generally positive and the TR team’s had some first-hand experience with the unit. We found it to be incredibly easy to use, and it makes short work of all your baking needs. This discount is in red and black when you buy from Catch.View Deal

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is an online sale that brings together thousands of deals from a multitude of Australian retailers into one central location. When it was first created in 2012, it was a biannual sale event held in May (known as Click Frenzy Mayhem) and again in November (first named Click Frenzy Go Wild but now known as The Main Event).

As its popularity grew, Click Frenzy expanded to several sale events throughout the year. There’s now the (strangely named) Julove in July, and a travel-specific sale generally held in September. Historically, Click Frenzy was strictly a 24-hour sale – starting at 7pm on one day and ending at 7pm the next – but it has since expanded significantly to 53 hours of deal hunting.

Click Frenzy is also known for offering 99% off deals. Most recently, the deals have included a PS5 for just AU$6, and pairs of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for just AU$3. These discounts are limited in number and are available exclusively to Click Frenzy members, who are ready and waiting when the insane discounts drop on the site.

The website itself allows shoppers to search by brand, item, category or just browse the large number of deals. In the past, the limited-time sale has caused problems for the Click Frenzy website, and if you want to snag a bargain, you don’t have a large window to shop.

That said, some retailers will jump the gun and offer deals before the sale officially begins, so think about what you want and keep an eye out. You’ll find that all participating retailers will offer discounts on their own sites, so if the Click Frenzy website isn’t working for you, you can still chase up that deal you’re after directly at the retailer.

Here at TechRadar, we’ll be following the sale closely and bringing you the best tech deals available. We’ll be sure to list the best bargains right here, so stick with us if you want to score the best deal on some of the hottest products discounted during Click Frenzy Julove.

When is Click Frenzy Julove 2021?

Click Frenzy Mayhem, which kicked off on May 18, is done and dusted. But the frenzy will begin anew with another sale in July – Click Frenzy Julove.

Click Frenzy Julove will get underway on Tuesday, July 13 at 7pm AEST and run for a total of 53 hours. That means you can carry on shopping until midnight on Thursday, July 15.

Despite the official start time, we’ve seen several retailers release their discounts a little early in the lead up to the sale – typically a day prior – so you can start deal hunting before a huge amount of shoppers jump on the Click Frenzy site. As always, we’ll be listing early deals right here.

How to find the best Click Frenzy deals

Every single bargain during this big sale will be available through the Click Frenzy site. All participating retailers are listed on the site, which should give you a good idea of what deals to expect, and the time to do a little planning. In the meantime, you can subscribe to the Click Frenzy email newsletter to get regular updates.

Another way to find the best Click Frenzy deals is to bookmark this page and return to it when the sale starts, particularly if it’s electronics and small appliances you’re after. We’ll be covering the event over the 53 hours and hand-picking the best deals to ensure you don’t miss a thing.

Click Frenzy Julove 2021: what deals to expect

While we don’t yet know which retailers will be participating in the next instalment of Click Frenzy, we’ve covered the sale event enough number of times to know what to expect. If previous Click Frenzy sales are anything to go by, we can expect participating retailers to include Bose, Sony, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Dyson, to name just a few.

Aussie retailers that have participated in the past include Rebel Sport, The Good Guys and Catch, among others. We’re hoping the list of participating retailers and brands increases this time around, but either way, there’ll still be thousands of bargains available online.

Audio

During previous Click Frenzy sales, we’ve seen some incredible discounts on audio hardware – both speakers and headphones. Bose has been involved in Click Frenzy for a while now, so you could snap up the sleek and rather premium Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 or even the older QuietComfort 35 II for a lot less than their usual RRP direct from the maker. Sony’s spectacular WH-1000XM4 might also be discounted, so keep an eye out for those.

Laptops, PCs & peripherals

Dell, Lenovo and HP have consistently offered Click Frenzy deals direct on their website, but you’ll also be able to find discounts on retailer sites as well – we’re hoping to see some discounts on Apple MacBooks and Microsoft Surface devices from The Good Guys or Bing Lee. Fingers crossed! The last Click Frenzy sale also delivered better deals on gaming hardware, a nice change after we found previous sales a little lacklustre.

Fitness wearables

Whether it’s Fitbit or Garmin, there’s a very good chance you’ll be able to pick up a fitness tracker or smartwatch for less. While Rebel Sport isn’t confirmed to be participating Click Frenzy Julove 2021, it has in the past. Target and Catch are also great stores for wearables, with both participating in the last Click Frenzy event.

Cameras

DigiDirect often joins the frenzy, but we’re also seeing a number of other speciality camera stores participate in Click Frenzy. This is because Canon – which previously took part in the sale but no longer has its own online storefront – now offers its deals through camera retailers like Ted’s Cameras and CameraPro. If the last event is any indication, we can look forward to some exciting Sony Alpha offers as well.

Home entertainment

Speaking of Sony, we’ve seen plenty of discounts on TVs before – from 4K smart sets to gorgeous OLED panels. So if you’re looking to update your home entertainment system, Sony is one brand to watch.

Smartphones & phone plans

It’s rare to find a discounted flagship handset during Click Frenzy, but it is possible to snag a juicy offer on a mobile plan. Circles.Life has previously been a Click Frenzy participant, as has Telstra and Optus. More recently, the telcos have delivered deals on handsets when paired with a plan, such as discounted iPhone 11s and Samsung Galaxy S21s.