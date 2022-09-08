Apple Watch 8 preorders in Australia: latest smartwatch available to buy now

Apple Watch 8 preorders are now live at the official Apple Store, following the announcement of the newest smartwatch at the latest Apple event. Find exactly where to secure yours right here ahead of launch on September 14 and get the latest updates on prices and deals at various retailers.

For now, let's get you up to speed with everything we know about the Apple Watch 8 after the big reveal. First off, as the successor to the best smartwatch we've tested, it has a lot to live up to.

From what we've seen, it's mostly incremental updates over the previous generation model, including an upgraded S8 processor, improved all-day 18-hour battery life (or up to 36 hours in low power mode) and a suite of new functions thanks to watchOS 9. Some of these highlights are a skin temperature sensor for better stress and sleep tracking, as well as menstrual cycle tracking. Those into fitness will appreciate better heart rate monitoring, ECG (and it works in Australia, in case you were wondering) and blood-oxygen monitoring. All this is on a swim-proof, dustproof and crack-resistant wearable.

Prices for the Apple Watch 8 start at AU$629 for the standard 41mm GPS version or from AU$789 for the 41mm GPS and cellular version. The latter allows you to send texts and make calls without being connected to your iPhone.

A 45mm display is also available priced from AU$679 in Midnight, Silver, Starlight and Product Red colour options.

You'll find all the retailers taking Apple Watch 8 preorders just below. For now, we've listed listed just the usual suspects of Apple and Amazon, although only the former has opened up pre-orders already. We'll have to wait a little longer for other retailers and telcos in Australia to begin pre-orders, and we'll be sure to update this page as soon as we have the specifics.

Apple Watch 8 preorders

Apple: preorders live now from AU$629

Of course, the Apple Store is one of the first places where you can pre-order the Apple Watch 8. Of all the retailers, the official store has the most options available in terms of colors and bands, plus you can save up to AU$290 if you trade-in an older model for an upgrade.

Amazon: potential for a small saving

The online retailer will have a small delay in opening up its pre-orders for the Apple Watch 8, but it should be arriving soon. We're hoping Amazon's pre-orders will begin either on Friday, September 9 or over the following weekend, but we will keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Should I pre-order the Apple Watch 8?

While we don't expect the Apple Watch 8 to be as popular as the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, we strongly recommend pre-ordering the latest smartwatch if you want yours as soon as possible – or to secure it as a Christmas gift ahead of time.

A sell-out is unlikely, but temporary shipping delays are a definite possibility as are stock issues that have plagued us the last couple of years. This could push back the delivery of your smartwatch by up to six weeks, based on previous Apple product launches. So, if it's on your shopping list then securing one during the pre-order phase is a wise move.

Remember, you can also consider the Apple Watch Ultra if you want a more rugged and sports-focused wearable or there's a new iteration of the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2.

Which Apple Watch 8 version should I buy?

If this is your first smartwatch purchase, it can initially seem confusing when presented with the various versions of the Apple Watch 8. Ultimately, though, there's one main thing to consider before placing your pre-order.

Do you want GPS or GPS and cellular support? The former is the standard and cheaper version that's likely the best option for most users. It comes with all expected fitness functions, but your phone will need to be paired and nearby in order for the watch to receive notifications, make calls and reply to messages. With the latter cellular version, those phone functions are included as part of the watch - it gives you more freedom but at a higher price.