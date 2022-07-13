AirPods Pro and AirPods (2019) drop to their lowest ever price for Aussie Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and for those hanging out to score a pair of Apple's true wireless earbuds, you're in luck!
Apple's flagship buds, the AirPods Pro, are reduced by a solid 30% on Amazon at the moment, bringing them to their lowest ever price in Australia. And if you're not feeling especially 'pro', the tech giant's second generation of its regular AirPods are now 25% off, yet another all-time low.
For iPhone users, this is a great chance to get a pair of buds that work simply and smoothly with your device, thanks to the on-board H1 chipset that makes pairing a breeze and keeps the connection stable.
Apple AirPods Pro |
AU$399 AU$279 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$120)
With solid noise-cancellation, an excellent fit with silicone tips and great audio performance, these are an exceptional choice for iPhone users. One of the main downsides of the AirPods Pro are their rather high cost, but that's neatly taken care of with this discount, so jump on in and save a hundred buckos.
• Check out our Apple AirPods Pro review (opens in new tab) for more info
Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) |
AU$219 AU$165 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$54)
For the iPhone user that isn't so concerned with noise-cancelling and just wants a decent pair of affordable, true wireless buds, here's your shot. The second-gen AirPods are simple to setup, offer quick access to the Siri voice assistant, and boast a 24-hour battery life thanks to top-ups from the charging case.
• Check out our Apple AirPods (2019) review (opens in new tab) for more info
If you're not an Apple iPhone or iPad user and are still chasing an excellent pair of in-ears, then you too, are in luck! The Sony WF-C500 have been taken down by 50%, making their already affordable price point even more absurdly low.
Sony WF-C500 Earbuds |
AU$149.95 AU$75 (opens in new tab) (save AU$74.95)
These affordable Sony WF-C500 buds earned a full five stars (opens in new tab) in our colleagues' review over at What Hi-Fi. This praise was thanks to their compact and comfortable design, well-balanced audio, great companion app and awesome price. Already a super cheap option for everyday buds, they're now reduced to half of that, making them much harder to ignore! Available in black or white.