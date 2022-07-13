AirPods Pro and AirPods (2019) drop to their lowest ever price for Aussie Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and for those hanging out to score a pair of Apple's true wireless earbuds, you're in luck!

Apple's flagship buds, the AirPods Pro, are reduced by a solid 30% on Amazon at the moment, bringing them to their lowest ever price in Australia. And if you're not feeling especially 'pro', the tech giant's second generation of its regular AirPods are now 25% off, yet another all-time low.

For iPhone users, this is a great chance to get a pair of buds that work simply and smoothly with your device, thanks to the on-board H1 chipset that makes pairing a breeze and keeps the connection stable.

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$279 at Amazon (save AU$120) With solid noise-cancellation, an excellent fit with silicone tips and great audio performance, these are an exceptional choice for iPhone users. One of the main downsides of the AirPods Pro are their rather high cost, but that's neatly taken care of with this discount, so jump on in and save a hundred buckos. • Check out our Apple AirPods Pro review for more info

If you're not an Apple iPhone or iPad user and are still chasing an excellent pair of in-ears, then you too, are in luck! The Sony WF-C500 have been taken down by 50%, making their already affordable price point even more absurdly low.