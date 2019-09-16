Best HP printers of 2019: Portable, laser, all-in-one, inkjet and more

HP, a giant of the printing world, launched the world's first desktop laser printer (the LaserJet) back 1984. LaserJet printers have been joined by many other models over the years that span a variety of categories and cater for a wide range of printing needs.

There's more choice than ever before, but it can be difficult to know where to start and just what features you need out of a HP printer – from copying and scanning to wireless compatibility and even voice control. But don’t fret ­– we’ve provided our recommendations of the best HP printers of 2019 below.

An everyday inkjet that's easy to use

Category: All-in-one inkjet color printer | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 60 sheets | Size: 17.2 x 12.2 x 6.2 | Weight: 9.19lbs

Decent quality and speed

Easy to set up

Slow duplex printing

Cartridges are expensive

This DeskJet 3631 is the latest in a line of affordable all-in-one printers from HP. Look past its flimsy build quality, which is to be expected at its low price point, and you'll find a printer that's quick and easy to setup, features wireless capabilities and is Apple AirPrint-enabled. However, its paper capacity isn’t huge and its ink cartridges aren't cheap, so you should consider signing up to HP's Instant Ink programme which automatically dispatches replacement cartridges when supplies are running low.

An excellent all-rounder

Category: All-in-one inkjet color printer | Print speed: 39ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 pages | Size: 12.5 x 17.2 x 26.4in | Weight: 26.4lbs

Fast at printing and scanning

Apps work well

Small display

No NFC

An excellent all-rounder, this all-in-one is more expensive than the competition but you pay for what you get. It offers an exhaustive list of features such as a large automatic document feeder (ADF) tray, fast printing speeds and large paper handling capacity - plus it's HP Instant Ink compatible. It sports a boxy two-tone design that's professional-looking without being boring, but be aware that it will be slightly too big to fit on some desks comfortably. It's compatible with a range of cloud-based mobile apps which thankfully means you won't have to rely on its small LCD display for many functions.

A portable performer

Category: Portable color inkjet printer | Print speed: 10ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 50 sheets | Size: 14.96 x 7.8 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 4.62

Portable size

Great print quality

No USB port

Expensive ink

Portable printing is now an option thanks to the All-in-One 250, which crams printing, scanning and copying into a machine small enough to fit into a suitcase or backpack. It's not so light that you won't notice it, though, weighing around the same as 1.5 13-inch MacBook Pros. On the plus side, this HP model offers surprisingly sharp print quality for such a small package alongside features such as manual duplex printing, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and USB connectivity. There’s also a 10-sheet ADF, 50-sheet input tray and a rechargeable battery for true portability.

Excels at photo printing

Category: 3-in-1 color inkjet printer | Print speed: 10ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Size: 5.04 x 17.52 x 11.93 | Weight: 11.93lbs

Affordable unit

Simple to use

High ink cost

Poor connectivity

Printers often focus on performing one task well at lower price points, and this HP model's specialty is printing photos on photo paper. Its results in this area are stellar, though we recommend that you replace its low-yield starter cartridges with high-capacity ones once expired (HP's Instant Ink) to keep running costs competitive if you'll be printing photos often. Drawbacks to the 5055 include its snail-paced printing speed and lack of front USB and Ethernet ports.

A jack of most trades

Category: 4-in-1 color laser printer | Print speed: 18ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Size: 406 x 363 x 344 | Weight: 30.1lbs

Compact design

40-page ADF

No auto duplex

Small display

If you're looking for a compact and competitively priced all-in-one, this color laser printer has you covered. The 19fnw has its drawbacks - namely an inability to print on envelopes, slow color print speed and no front-facing USB ports. But if you can look past those foibles, it produces sharp prints in both mono and colour (and is Instant Ink-compatible), can photocopy and scan, and works with Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print for easy wireless operation via smartphone. Its main paper tray holds an impressive number of sheets and its toner cartridges go the distance before needing to be replaced. We just wish its LCD screen was a smite bigger for easier operation.

Produces big beautiful graphics

Category: Large format printer | Print speed: 27 secs/page | Paper sizes: Up to A3 | Size: 38.9 x 20.9 x 11.2in | Weight: 56.2lbs

Very versatile

Good photo quality

Small LCD screen

No HP Instant Ink support

An update to the entry-level Designjet T120, the T125 is one of the best large format printers of 2019 offers wide multi-format printing (or MFP) at an affordable price. Ideal for printing CAD or construction drawings (or A3 photos for framing), it excels in printing high quality graphics in color, and does a great job in mono too. Its print resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi is high quality enough to meet most needs, and its other features include a card reader, Wi-Fi connectivity, ability to print from mobile devices and easily replaceable CMYK ink cartridges.

Offers attractively low running costs

Category: Multifunction mono laser printer | Print speed: 30ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Size: 12.2 x 16 x 16 | Weight: 20lbs

Amazingly sharp print quality

Smooth operation and quality printing

Toner cartridges last a long time

Only prints mono

Printing, scanning, copying and even faxing – the M227fdw does it all (just as long as it's in black and white). This mono printer is a great fit for offices thanks to its large paper draw and fast print speed, which churns out copy at a clip. It sports Wi-Fi connectivity (though not NFC), an ethernet port and compatibility with cloud apps for mobile printing, alongside a USB drive for printing from thumbsticks. HP reckons you'll get 30,000 pages from a single high-yield toner cartridge, making it an economical option in the long run.

A cheap and cheerful A3 printer

Category: Color inkjet MFP | Print speed: 22pm | Paper sizes: Up to A3 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Size: 12 x 21 x 15.7 | Weight: 34lbs

Responsive color touchscreen

Prints on A3 paper

Noisy and erratic performance

No Instant Ink support

The OfficeJet Pro 7720 MFP is a more affordable alternative to HP's Designjet T125, but it's not without its quirks. First, neither A3-capable model is compatible with HP’s Instant Ink service, which is perhaps unsurprising. Also, the 7720's print quality is erratic, making it a no-go for offices that rely on consistency. On the plus side, it does print on A3 at a respectable 1,200dpi, which alone will be enough for most people at this price point. This HP model is also capable of duplex printing (A4 only) and works over Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, and it'll also print onto envelopes, cards and photo paper.

Smart printer features voice control

Category: 3-in-1 color inkjet printer | Print speed: 11ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 50 | Size: 3.58 x 14.8 x 6.9lbs | Weight: 6.6lbs

Alexa enabled

Cloud compatibility

No USB port

Ink is expensive

This ‘smart’ printer can be operated from a mobile device without requiring a Wi-Fi network thanks to HP's Tango companion app which also lets you scan and straighten images for printing. The printer itself is smaller than other inkjets and is also cheaper, while remaining user-friendly. Its operation is made easier thanks to compatibility with Amazon's Alexa assistant, which lets you to bark commands at it rather than using the small LCD screens that many rival models rely on. Replacement ink cartridges are somewhat expensive, but this can be alleviated by signing up to HP's Instant Ink programme to reduce operating costs in the long run.

Compact budget laser printing

Category: Mono laser printer | Print speed: 19ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Size: 6.3 x 13.7 x 7.4in | Weight: 18.3lbs

Footprint a little larger than a sheet of A4

Fast printing at 19ppm

No dual-side printing

Low print resolution

The HP LaserJet Pro M15w is the size of a shoebox and is capable of printing a thousand documents in a snap, all with consistent output. The M15w is more affordable than other printers in its class and is especially effective for those who work from home or cramped offices due to its smaller size. Moreover, once you've sped through its straightforward initial setup using HP's Smart app, this model prints quickly and reliably - albeit with a noticeable lack of definition. There's no automatic duplex printing either, which could increase your paper cost in the long run.

