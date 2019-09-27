Best calendar apps

For personal users a calendar app can be incredibly useful, but for business it can be essential.

When for personal use, you can set it up to remind of annual events such as birthdays, as well as one-time events such as medical appointments, day trips and family visits.

For business purposes, it can be a great way to cover all that as well as deadlines, meetings, and events.

Ideally, the calendar won't work as a standalone but will instead integrate with other apps you use, such as your email program. That way you can get sent notifications in good time of anything coming up on your calendar.

Unlike a paper calendar, it's also a lot easier to change and edit entries, which is especially useful in the event that appointments or meetings have their schedules changed.

Either way, a really good working calendar can be a figurative life-saver, so that no matter how busy you are, you can manage all those events you need to keep on top of.

The best all-round calendar app

Free version

Plenty of tools

Free version is limited

Any.do is our pick of the best all-round calendar app. It is available on mobile and desktop platforms, but it really shines on mobile thanks to an easy-to-use interface that gives you all the tools and information you need on smaller touchscreens.

It easily connects to existing calendar apps to import events, and it color codes various calendars and events to help keep everything in order.

It's not as in-depth as some specialized business calendar apps, but for most people this is a brilliant way of keeping your meetings and appointments in order.

Best of all, there's a free version you can try.

The best calendar app for Apple fans

Designed specifically for Apple devices

Support for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

Pricey

No non-Apple versions

If you've got a wide range of Apple devices, from MacBooks to iPhones and even an Apple Watch, then Fantastical 2 is the best calendar app for you.

It has an app for pretty much every Apple product, and has been built from the ground up to support macOS.

Best of all, it all syncs seamlessly between your devices, making this a powerful and useful calendar apps for Apple fanatics.

You can quickly and easily set up meetings and events, and it can also check to make sure your coworkers are available for a proposed meeting using Google Apps or Exchange, making it a more powerful app than Apple's default calendar.

The best calendar app for Android

Easy to manage multiple calendars

Large choice of widgets

Android only

Android users are a bit spoiled, as the default Google Calendar app is so good, however, the best calendar app for Android devices is Business Calendar 2.

Don't be put off by its name, as although this is an app that's geared towards business use, it is an attractive and easy-to-use calendar app that is perfect for home users as well.

It comes with a number of themes and widgets that lets you customise the look and feel of your calendars. It does an excellent job of handling multiple calendars and displaying them in an easy-to-understand layout and it comes as a free download.

There's also a pro version that removes ads and includes a few extra features, all for a reasonable price.

The best calendar app for Windows

Easy to use

Integrates with Windows and Microsoft Office

Interface is a bit ugly

If you're a Windows 10 user, then Microsoft's very own Outlook Calendar is arguably the best calendar app for you.

It integrates closely into Windows 10 and uses the same Microsoft account you use to log into Windows, which means your contacts, events and calendars should all be waiting there for you.

It's free, but if you subscribe to Microsoft's Office 365 service then you get premium features that makes it an essential business calendar app as well. You can even connect your LinkedIn account.

Despite it being made by Microsoft, the Outlook Calendar is available on a huge range of platforms, including Android and iOS, and you can view your calendar online as well.

The best calendar app for Linux

Lots of features

Easily configurable

You need to use it with Thunderbird app

Dated appearance

There are a number of open source calendar apps for Linux, but in our view the Lightning add-on for Mozilla's Thunderbird email client is the best.

It has an easy to use (if slightly dated) interface, and as an add-on it integrates easily with Thunderbird, allowing you to turn emails into events, as well as respond to meeting invitations.

You can easily manage multiple calendars and to-do lists, and it's easily configurable as well. The downside is that it's not a standalone app, so you need to use it with Thunderbird (and install it from the Thunderbird add-ons website).

However, Thunderbird is also one of the best email clients, so we'd recommend installing it anyway. It also works with Windows PCs.

(Image credit: Google)

Free to use

GMail integration

Email reminders

Google Calendar may not seem like a first choice for Android users compared to some of the more feature-packed rivals, but it does the job it needs to do.

Better still, it works nicely with Gmail and other software in the G Suite of apps, with notifications sent by default to your Gmail account.

Additionally, for those with larger screens, Google Calendar will run alongside the emails in your Gmail account, making it easier to see upcoming events and notifications, even before you've been sent them.

It also allows reminders to be set according to birthdays, tasks, or general reminders.

While Google Calendar is relatively simple and straightforward, that can be as much of a strength as anything, and as it's free to use, it's hard to go wrong with it.