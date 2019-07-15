These are the best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day, updated live

Tom Bedford
One of the most exciting parts of Amazon Prime Day are the Lightning Deals, which see particular products get huge discounts.
Lighting Deals are only open for specific periods of time, usually six hours, and there's always an allotted stock, so when it sells out the product returns to its previous, non-deal, price.
Sign up for Prime day
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.
Some of these products are great, and the discounts they receive represent the best possible ways of picking them up. Other times the deals are for things which aren't exactly great.
To help you work out which of the Amazon Prime Day Lighting Deals on tech gadgets are worth your time, and which are worth ignoring, we've scoured the Lightning Deals list for the best discounts that you should pay attention to.
We'll constantly update this list when new products are added, or when they sell or time out, so bookmark this page and keep checking back at regular intervals to find the best Lightning Deals.
TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites to round up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one easy-to-navigate page to help you find the offers that matter to you.
Amazon Prime Day: the best Lightning Deals in the US
Ticwatch E
$159.99 $89.59 at Amazon – ends 10am ET / 7am PT
The Tichwatch E is a competent smartwatch-slash-fitness tracker that's seeing a great discount anyway for Amazon Prime Day, so this short-lived deal taking even more money off is a steal on top of a bargain on top of a great price.
View Deal
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
$27.99 $20.78 – ends 3pm ET / 12am PT
The Anker Soundcore is a reliable Bluetooth speaker with a great battery life and decent sound quality, and this deal takes a chunk out of its asking price. If you're looking at Amazon Prime Day deals to get yourself a speaker, this is the one for you.
View Deal
- Snapper HD 48V Electric Cordless String Trimmer
$191.66$143.20 – ends 2.45am ET / 11.45pm PT
- NZXT E850 850-Watt Gaming Power Supply
$150.99$99.99 – ends 2.15pm ET / 11.45pm PT
- Renogy 100W 12V Portable Solar Panel Suitcase
$293.99$213.81 – ends 8.15am ET / 5.15pm PT
Amazon Prime Day: the best Lightning Deals in the UK
Ring Stick Up Cam (Battery)
£179 £89 at Amazon – ends 11.30pm BST
Looking for a way to protect your home? A Ring Stick Up Cam is the way to do that, and with the battery-powered variant seeing a massive 50% off for Lightning Deals, you can look after your property on the cheap.
View Deal
Garmin Dash Cam 55
£149.99 £89.99 at Amazon – ends 6.30pm BST
The Garmin Dash Cam 55 tops the list of our favourite dash cams, as it has many super functions like an on-board GPS tracker to location stamp footage, and a polarising filter. The £60 you're saving could help you a lot more if this records you in an accident.
View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB Console (Fortnite Special Edition) with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 & Xbox One Chat Headset £293.97 £199.99 at Amazon – ends 11.30pm BST
- Anker SoundCore 2 Bluetooth speaker
£31.99£23.99 – ends 3pm BST
- Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver
£279.99£89.99 – ends 11.30pm BST
- Pressure King 6L pressure cooker
£99.99£67.20 – ends 2pm BST
- Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulbs
£24.99£19.99 – ends 4.30pm BST