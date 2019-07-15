The Lenovo Ideapad 330S is the best cheap laptop on sale on Amazon Prime Day

The Lenovo Ideapad 330S is in our view the best cheap laptop on sale on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

The combination of very low price and great build quality makes it a brilliant budget laptop, and on Amazon Prime Day it's now at a very tempting price in both the UK and the US.

The Lenovo Ideapad 330S proves budget laptops can be attractive and well built with decent specs, and in the UK it's now just over £300.

It comes with a Core i3 processor and 128GB of RAM, which means it's pretty speedy for day-to-day tasks. Crucially, it also comes with 8GB of RAM, which means Windows 10 runs smoothly on it.

Many budget laptops skimp on RAM to keep costs down, but machines with just 4GB (or less) usually struggle when you've got lots of apps and windows open at once.

We've also collected the very best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals as well.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Ideapad 330S $409.99 at Amazon

In the US you can get the Ideapad 330S with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for just over $400. This is a good performer for the price, and a decent laptop for day-to-day tasks.View Deal

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Ideapad 330S £399.99 £319.99 at Amazon

This deal, which knocks 30% off the asking price of this handy laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD is proving to be really popular, and we can see why — this is a brilliant price for a capable budget laptop.View Deal