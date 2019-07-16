The best Amazon Prime Day router deals to boost your Wi-Fi for cheap

Welcome to our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals for routers and mesh Wi-Fi kits in both the US and UK.
If you've been wanting to boost your home Wi-Fi, then Amazon Prime Day is an ideal time, as these excellent deals show.
While you often get a free router from your ISP when you sign up to a broadband, they are often under powered and lacking in features.
Buying a new router can therefore revolutionise your home network. You'll find your internet speeds hold up no matter how many devices are connected.
Buying a new router is also a great way of improving your Wi-Fi coverage. If you have blackspots in your home where Wi-Fi just won't reach, the following routers (and especially mesh Wi-Fi kits) will sort that.
We've scoured Amazon to bring you the very best router deals this Amazon Prime Day.
Best US router deals
Tenda AC10U (AC1200) is
$59 $25 on Amazon
This entry-level router from Tenda is the cheapest wireless AC router we've seen yet. Just need one for streaming video and accessing the web? This could be the one.View Deal
D-Link DIR-867-US (AC1750) is
$89 $64.99 on Amazon
This mid-range wireless router brings enough bandwidth to handle multiple 4K video streams and online games at once. The dual-core processor inside and MU-MIMO technology are what make it possible.View Deal
Google WiFi (1-pack) is
$99 $89 on Amazon
The ultimate wireless router is enjoying a rare, meager discount on Prime Day. With the easiest control app that we've ever used, this is likely the best wireless router for most people.View Deal
NETGEAR Nighthawk R6700 (AC1750) is
$129 $68.49 on Amazon
This wireless router gives up to 1,500 feet of full coverage to as many as 25 simultaneous devices. That's thanks to a 1GHz dual core processor, 3 amplified antennas, Beamforming+ and other features.View Deal
TP-Link Archer C5400X (AC5400) is
$399 $229 on Amazon
With a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU inside, this router uses dynamic optimization to prioritize traffic and eradicate latency. Also, its RangeBoost strengthens reception for far-off devices.View Deal
Best UK router deals
Google WiFi single pack
£89 £129 at Amazon
If you don't need a lot of Wi-Fi coverage, or you're looking to expand your existing Google WiFi setup, then this single pack is an excellent choice. With a £40 price cut, this is an affordable way to upgrade your Wi-Fi.View Deal
Google WiFi Pack of 2
£224.99 £169 at Amazon
Google WiFi is one of the best wireless routers, with Google's expertise helping to produce a stylish and easy to use system that can bring Wi-Fi to all corners of your home. This deal for two units has a £60 discount, and is enough fro small to medium-sized homes.View Deal
D-Link COVR mesh Wi-Fi kit
£217.11 £103.99 at Amazon
D-Link's stylish and easy-to-use mesh Wi-Fi system has had a big discount for Amazon Prime Day. Control your internet connection using the smartphone app and set time limits and parental controls with ease.View Deal
Linksys Velop Tri-Band mesh Wi-Fi kit
£229.95 £159.99 at Amazon
Get fast and reliable Wi-Fi throughout your house with this mesh Wi-Fi kit from Linksys. Tri-band connectivity means your Wi-Fi network will never get congested, and you this kit offers coverage of around 4,000 square feet — enough for large multi-story homes.View Deal
TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
£184.49 £139.99 at Amazon
Spread Wi-Fi throughout your home with this mesh router system, which seamlessly broadcasts a single network using three units so every corner is covered. It's easy to set up, and works with Alexa for voice control over your internet connection.View Deal
TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi extender
£89.99 £59.99 at Amazon
Is your Wi-Fi struggling to reach parts of your house? Don't suffer with poor Wi-Fi, as this handy Wi-Fi extender will boost your network, and it's now just £60 for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal
