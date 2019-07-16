Prime Day deal makes the Acer Aspire 5 laptop even more affordable

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after a month.

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and of course there are plenty of awesome Prime Day laptop deals out there. And, right now, you can pick up the Acer Aspire 5 at Amazon for even cheaper than usual.

This Prime Day, you can pick up the Acer Aspire 5 for just $429, equipped with an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD – more than enough to power you through most everyday tasks, and at a bargain.

This isn't the most elegant laptop in the world, but that shouldn't matter when you can get it with a 4-core, 8-thread Ultrabook processor and enough RAM to not hold you back.

And, unlike a lot of laptops in this price range, the Acer Aspire 5 featured in this Prime Day deal features a 1080p display, USB-C and a fingerprint reader. If you're on the market for a cheap laptop that doesn't suck, you should definitely jump on this deal.

Acer Aspire 5 $509 $429 at Amazon

Equipped with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the Acer Aspire 5 is already a budget champion. But, on Amazon Prime Day, you can save $80, making the Acer Aspire 5 is even more affordable. View Deal

Other great Prime Day laptop deals

Acer Aspire 5 $349 $269 at Amazon

With an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB, this Acer Aspire 5 definitely punches above its weight class and should be near the top of your laptop shopping list. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score an extra 23% off.View Deal

Acer Aspire 1 $249 $199 at Amazon

With just an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and an EMMC storage drive, the Acer Aspire 1 isn't trying to blow anyone's mind when it comes to performance. But, when it comes to value, it's a beast of its own, as you can save 20% on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

MSI GL63 gaming laptop $899 $829 at Amazon

This MSI GL63 gaming laptop is packed with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics and 8GB of RAM, making for an affordable gaming machine. Plus, when you can save $70 on Amazon Prime Day, it's an even better value.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 $1,299 $899

The Acer Predator Helios 300 packs a ton of power into an affordable laptop. It's packed with an Intel Core i7 8750H, 16GB of VRAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and a 256GB SSD, and on Amazon Prime Day you can get it for just $899.

View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition $1,299 $989 at Amazon

With an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and an Intel Core i7-8750H, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition is the esports player's best friend. You'll be able to get silky smooth gameplay and save some cash while doing it, especially with this 24% Amazon Prime Day deal.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330 $289 $144 at Amazon

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 features fast hardware (for a Chromebook) and a beautiful chassis, all at a reasonable price. And, for Amazon Prime Day, that price is even more reasonable – you can score a whopping 50% off.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R 11 $299 $200 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 isn't just packed with a respectable Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC RAM, but it also flips inside out, so you can use it as a tablet. The kicker: you can save 33% on Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

