HP Envy 13 laptop is a cool $300 off on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon and HP are offering a pretty epic discount on one of HP’s top-configured 13-inch Envy laptops on Prime Day 2019. This HP Envy 13 puts up a spec sheet worthy of far more money, yet doesn’t end up costing much more than $1,000.

This 13-inch laptop offers up a 13.3-inch touch display at a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, powered by Nvidia MX250 graphics (GPU) and an Intel Core i7-8565U processor (CPU).

Backing that up are 16GB of memory (RAM) and a whopping 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). HP promises up to 12 hours of battery life from this Envy model.

You generally don’t find laptops with this level of technical capacity listed for less than, say, $1,500, so this is definitely a meaty deal. Parts inside like this should last you for several years, so expect to enjoy these savings for a long time.

HP Envy 13 (i7, 16GB, 512GB) is just $1,299 $999 on Amazon

This looks to be quite a solid back to school laptop deal for anyone that’s looking to avoid macOS or wants to get way more hardware power out of their purchase. Plus, you can secure this purchase with a built-in fingerprint reader.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 $1,599 $1,099 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the most stylish and powerful gaming laptops you can buy today. And, while the GTX 1060 model with a 1TB SSD isn't the most powerful, getting a $500 Amazon Prime Day deal makes it one sick entry-level gaming laptop.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 $349 $269 at Amazon

With an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB, this Acer Aspire 5 definitely punches above its weight class and should be near the top of your laptop shopping list. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score an extra 23% off.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C223NA $229 $169 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Chromebook that doesn't suck, this red beauty from Asus is rocking a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. The bonus? You can save 26% on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal