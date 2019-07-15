Grab a stellar Fitbit deal on Amazon Prime Day 2019

You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2019 anymore. This massive sales event is already here, and it's bringing big discounts on all sorts of tech products. You do have to hurry though, as most discounts will only last through Tuesday night.

Amazon Prime has seen discounts on a range of products, and Fitbit's high-end Ionic and Versa smartwatches are discounted right now on Amazon for those meaning to get fit, but not quite getting around to it.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

You can get the more affordable Fitbit Versa Lite for an extra low $138 right now, and the standard version of the Versa is just a little bit more at $169. Meanwhile, there are discounts on the Fitbit Ionic that bring the GPS-enabled watch down as low as $199.

Normally, these watches would cost a good deal more, but the saving cut as much as 20% off the price. And, Prime members can save even more on the Fitbit Ionic with a bonus 15% discount at checkout.

Here are all the deals from Amazon on Fitbit's top watches right now:

The best Fitbit deals from Amazon (US):

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Versa Lite edition $159 $138 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite edition is already a more affordable mode, but this deal brings it to a new low while still giving you 24/7 heart rate tracking and a slick aluminum design.

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Versa $199 $169 at Amazon

The standard version of the Fitbit Versa offers more physical buttons for easier navigation, and it has space to store up to 300 songs directly on the watch. It's 15% off right now. For $30 more you can also upgrade to the Special edition, which features NFC payment functionality.

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Ionic $249 $170 at Amazon

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Ionic $249 $170 at Amazon

The Fitbit Ionic is packed with features, like an NFC chip, room for music and streaming stations, water resistance, and a four-day battery life. Plus, it has GPS, so you can track your workouts. It's already 20% off now, but a Prime Day deal offers an extra 15% off at checkout.

The best Fitbit deals from Amazon (UK):

In the UK, the sales are even stronger on these Fitbit models. For the Versa, the discount is up to 30% off, and the Ionic gets a nice 20% price cut. Her are those deals.

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Ionic £249 £199 at Amazon

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Ionic £249 £199 at Amazon

You can save 20% on the Fitbit Ionic right now with this deal. You get a sharp, bright display, and ample tracking features that work with iOS and Android devices alike.