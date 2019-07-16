Macbook Air $699 Prime Deal was incredible... and its gone

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after a month.

Update: The MacBook Air Prime Day deal is gone, shortly after it's gone up.

It's no secret that the 2017 MacBook Air is a beloved device, and for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $300 on the entry-level model.

That's right, there's a Lightning Deal happening right now that knocks a whopping $300 off of the purchase price of the $999 MacBook Air, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

This laptop is so beloved because it's one of the last Apple laptops that isn't stuck with a Butterfly keyboard and a ridiculously thin design. However, by going with this older model, you will be giving up Touch ID and a high-resolution display.

Still, this is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen, and is absolutely worth jumping on. This MacBook Air Prime Day deal won't last long, we'd advise jumping on it ASAP.

Macbook Air (2017): Was $932 now $699

This Lightning deal may be the greatest we've seen this Amazon Prime Day - at $300 from the MRSP, there's little to think about with this i5, 128GB and 8GB RAM-toting laptop. Go grab before it's gone!View Deal

