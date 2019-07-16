Bose headphones get a great 30% Prime Day deal - but you'll need to act fast

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and it's coming with plenty of opportunities to upgrade your music listening experience. There are tons of great Amazon Prime Day headphone deals, and we've found one for a solid pair of Bose SoundLink headphones for just $159 after 31% off

The 'Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II' are, well, pretty much as the name describes. They fit around your ears to block out external sound, so you can focus on what you're listening to. However, there's no active noise cancelling here, but that's part of what makes these more affordable.

The ear cups are made with a micro suede Alcantara for a soft feel and comfortable fit. Meanwhile, the headband itself combines nylon and stainless steel for a sturdy design that can handle life on the go.

The headphones connect wirelessly to your devices using Bluetooth and offer up to a 30-foot range. The battery inside offers up to 15 hours of playback. And, with fast-charging, plugging the SoundLink headphones in for just 15 minutes can give you an extra two hours of playback time.

So, if you don't have the extra cash to go for the best Sony headphones deal on Amazon Prime Day, these are a more affordable alternative.