Best Prime Day Toy Deals 2020: the best Marvel, Funko, Fortnite and other toys

Most Amazon Prime Day 2020 shoppers are looking for steep discounts on electronics and gadgets. But you and I know that holiday toy shopping is where the real money is saved.

Whether you're buying Fortnite toys for the kids and teens in your family, getting discounted Kids Editions of Fire tablets, or collecting Funko Pop! vinyl figures from your favorite franchises for yourself, now's the time to buy. We're seeing up to 80% off some of the best toys available, making Prime Day 2020 the time to buy holiday gifts in bulk.

Plus, alongside these cheap stocking stuffers, Amazon is heavily discounting Marvel action figures and statues that regularly retail for hundreds of dollars, including over 50% off premiere statues of Thanos, Gladiator Hulk, Thor and Spider-Man.

We've collected all of the best deals on action figures, collectibles, electronics and other toys that will be a big hit with your kids during the holidays.

The best Prime Day 2020 toy deals

Here they are, the toys that will make you the favorite parent, aunt, uncle, grandparent, whatever — your kid will love you for sticking these gifts under the tree. Or, if none of these picks grab you, keep scrolling down for longer lists of amazing toy deals.

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB: $139.99 $79.99 on Amazon

This tablet is durable and built for any abuse your kids will throw at it, as well as robust parental controls. Plus, it ships with a free year of Amazon Kids+: 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.View Deal

Kindle Kids Edition: $109.99 $74.99 on Amazon

If you want your kid reading instead of gaming, buy this Kindle instead of a tablet. It has a black & white glare-free display that won't strain their eyes, and also gives you one year of Amazon Kids+ that includes free access to tons of kids books. You can even track their reading progress through the Kindle for Kids.View Deal

Get 3 for the price of 2 on books, games, toys, movies and more

Throughout Prime Day 2020, certain items will be buy 2, get 1 free. This includes (so far) a ton of children's and middle grade books, the Dungeons and Dragons books, Charlie Brown and Disney kids movies, craft kits and coloring books, and more. Knock out a few gifts all at once.View Deal

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Marvel Gallery: Spider-Man ('90S Version) PVC Figure: $50 $33.99 on Amazon

Sporting Spider-Man's trademark look from 90s Marvel Comics, this 8-inch figure is the best we've seen of him swinging along rooftops, and it's worth sticking your webs to at 32% off.View Deal

Funko Pop! Heroes: DC, Wonder Woman 1984 - Wonder Woman with Golden Armor: $11.99 $8.99 at Amazon

Add Wonder Woman with Golden Armor to your Funko Pop! Heroes DC collection. Wonder Woman with Golden Armor is an Amazon exclusive and currently 25%.View Deal

Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: X-4 Stormwing Plane and Ice King Figure: $29.99 $21.99 at Amazon

If you were particularly fond of Fortnite's Stormwing planes, consider this 10-inch model, which apparently holds up to seven figures, and comes with an exclusive Ice King figurine. View Deal

Star Wars The Black Series Chewbacca & C-3PO Toys 6" Scale The Empire Strikes Back Collectible Figures: $49.99 $34.99 on Amazon

Relive the heroes' hasty retreat from Cloud City, when Chewbacca carried the poor, semi-disintegrated droid C-3PO as a backpack. Grab this rare Star Wars collectors' set for 30% off.View Deal

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord Ultimate Collection Includes All 5 Converting Zord Action Figures: $159.99 $109.99 on Amazon

This is the kind of intricate, ridiculously cool toy that your parents would never have bought for you. So, buy it for your kids or relatives, or just hang onto it for yourself. At 31% off, it includes Beast Wheeler Zord, Beast Chopper Zord, Beast Jet Zord, Beast Racer Zord and Beast Wrecker Zord, 5 power Rangers mini-figures, plus an elevator platform accessory.View Deal

Best toy deals for younger kids

It's tempting to spend all of Prime Day shopping for yourself, but we say that you should get as much holiday shopping done now for the youngsters in your life, and then be ready to jump on Black Friday deals next month.

Here are some of the best toy deals we've spotted that younger kids in particular will love to play with:

Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask: $32 $20.49 on Amazon

This electronic mask is equipped with authentic Wookiee sound FX and is activated by opening your mouth wide, for kids ages 5 and up. It's 35% off, making it a great deal...but your house is about to get fully of happy roaring.View Deal

Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. Doll and Accessory: $19.99 $13.49 on Amazon

This popular Barbie set comes with a babysitter doll, a baby doll, a high chair and crib, a jar of baby food, a box of cereal, a bowl, a baby toy, a bib and a bottle. Give your youngster aged 36 months and up this fun set for 32% off.View Deal

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Piggy Bank: $15 $10.49 on Amazon

This piggy bank for kids from 6 months to 3 years old is more than just a piggy bank. It comes with 40+ sing-along songs, tunes & phrases, and a learning level switch that lets you advance the difficulty of the language as they grow up, even adding in Spanish language words. Grab it for 30% off now.View Deal

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Learning Kitchen: $40 $24.99 on Amazon

When your kid isn't banking, take them to the kitchen, where they can learn and have fun all at once. This set comes with 75+ songs, tunes, sounds and phrases to introduce letters, numbers, colors and shapes for babies ages 6-36 months. The four teaching modes are Learning, Learning in Spanish, Music and Imagination, and you can get this set today for 37% off.View Deal

Fisher-Price Little People Noah's Ark: $36.99 $20.99 on Amazon

This cutesy take on an apocalyptic moment in Biblical history comes with Noah and two elephants, lions, zebras and giraffes each. Get your child hooked on animal conservation early for 43% off today.View Deal

Fisher-Price Imaginext Shark Bite Pirate Ship: $50 $35.99 on Amazon

This fun playset includes 2 pirate figures, 2 helmets, 2 swords, 1 cannon ball, 4 projectiles, a spyglass and treasure. Your kid can have their pirate mateys fire cannons or walk the plank for 28% off today.View Deal

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X King Morpher: $19.99 $9.99 on Amazon

If your kid is a fan of Power Rangers Beast Morphers, they'll be able to explain why it's cool that this toy lets you use the "Beast-X King Morph-X Key" to activate Beast-X Mode. This Power Rangers toy can be worn on the wrist and emits over 20 sounds and phrases from the show, and is 50% off for Prime Day.View Deal

Marvel Comics toys and action figures on Prime Day

Funko figures may give you cute figures from your favorite Marvel movies, but they're not exactly realistic or high-quality. For discerning collectors and true fans, you want an action figure that looks like it jumped right out of the big screen or a comic book. Unfortunately, the best figures tend to be incredibly expensive.

Enter Prime Day 2020, where we've found some excellent discounts on statues and action figure packs from the Avengers movies, Spider-Man comics, Thor, Captain America, Hulk and the X-Men, with deals up to 63% off that could save you hundreds of dollars.

Check out the best Marvel Comics figures available for Prime Day below:

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Marvel Gallery: Spider-Man ('90S Version) PVC Figure: $50 $33.99 on Amazon

Sporting Spider-Man's trademark look from 90s Marvel Comics, this 8-inch figure is the best we've seen of him swinging along rooftops, and it's worth sticking your webs to at 32% off.View Deal

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Marvel Comic Gallery: The Spectacular Spider-Man Webbing Diorama PVC Figure: $45 $27.99 on Amazon

At 7" High by 11 " wide, this lifelike portrayal of Spidey climbing the buildings of New York will be an amazing gift for Spider-Man fans, and it's currently 48% off on Amazon.View Deal

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Marvel Gallery: Carnage PVC Figure: $50 $27.99 on Amazon

Take home one of Spider-Man's most deadly villains. This incredibly detailed Carnage action figure is 9 inches tall and is currently 44% off on Amazon.View Deal

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Marvel Gallery: Thanos PVC Figure: $50 $35.69 on Amazon

Based off of his Marvel Comics appearance, this sneering, greedy version of Thanos standing on a pile of skulls has no intention of being thwarted in his love for Death herself. He's currently 28% off for Prime Day.View Deal

Kotobukiya Marvel: Avengers Astonishing Antman & Wasp Statue: $83 $47.50 on Amazon

This complete set for true Ant-Man and Wasp comics fans comes with the full-sized Hank Pym, miniature Pym seated on top a flying ant, and a miniature flying Janet van Dyne, all 44% off for today only.View Deal

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Marvel Movie Milestones: Avengers Infinity War: Thanos Resin Statue: $350 $199.98 on Amazon

This premium statue of Thanos in all his rage-filled, pre-Snap glory was previously only available for the richest of fans, until this 43% discount for Prime Day brought the price down for mere mortals like ourselves to bring it home.View Deal

Diamond Select Toys Marvel Premier Collection Thanos Statue: $236 $144 on Amazon

Thanos has the Tesseract, and we're all in trouble. Sitting at a foot tall and made of heavy cold-cast resin, this Marvel Comics version of Thanos will be an incredible sneering decoration worthy of any Marvel fan, but grab it before the 40% discount on this expensive collector's item ends.View Deal

Marvel Legends Series 6" Family Matters 3 Pack with Magneto, Quicksilver, & Scarlet Witch Action Figures (Amazon Exclusive): $60 $39 on Amazon

Buy the most dysfunctional family in Marvel Comics history at 34% off today. Each six-inch figure has multiple articulation points and accessories for new poses on your desk. View Deal

Marvel Classic Hasbro Legends Series Toys 6" Collectible Action 6 Pack: $110 $76.99 on Amazon

The Alpha Flight team may not be well known, but these toys are a rare collector's item that only the finest of nerds will appreciate. It comes with Snowbird, Aurora, Shaman, Puck, Vindicator and Northstar, all for 30% off.View Deal

Marvel Legends Series Captain America: The First Avenger 6"-Scale Movie-Inspired Captain America & Peggy Carter Collectible Action Figure 2 Pack: $49 $31 on Amazon

Return to the origins of the MCU with this two pack of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, which come with alternate hands, shield and faces and posable frames. Grab ahold of it at 36% off.View Deal

Funko Pop! figurine deals on Prime Day

There are dozens of Funko Pop toys on sale during Prime Day to add to your collection or buy as cheap gifts for friends and family, at up to 80% off. We've collected all of the best deals on Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, DC, Fortnite, Overwatch, Schitt's Creek and other Funko Pop! vinyl figures in our Funko Prime Day toys hub.

However, we've highlighted some of the best deals below:

Funko Pop! Heroes: DC, Wonder Woman 1984 - Wonder Woman with Golden Armor: $11.99 $8 at Amazon

Add Wonder Woman with Golden Armor to your Funko Pop! Heroes DC collection. Wonder Woman with Golden Armor is an Amazon exclusive and currently 25%.View Deal

Funko Pop! Star Wars Episode 9, Rise of Skywalker - Rey: $10.99 $5 at Amazon

Add Rey to your Funko Pop! Star Wars Episode 9 - Rise of Skywalker collection. Rey is currently 45% off at Amazon. View Deal

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Episode 9, Rise of the Skywalker - BB-8: $10.99 $6.99 at Amazon

Add BB-8 to your Funko Pop! Star Wars: Episode 9, Rise of the Skywalker collection. BB-8 is currently 36% off at Amazon. View Deal

Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War - Teen Groot with Gun: $10.99 $7.90 at Amazon

Add Teen Groot with Gun to your Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War collection. Teen Groot is currently 28% off at Amazon.View Deal

Funko Pop! Marvel: Ant-Man & The Wasp: $29.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Add Ant-Man & The Wasp to your Funko Pop! Marvel collection. This 10-inch vinyl figure is exclusive to Amazon and currently 30% off.View Deal

Funko Pop! Games: Overwatch - Toxic Wrecking Ball: $25 $17.99 at Amazon

Add Toxic Wrecking Ball from Overwatch to your Funko Pop! Games collection. This six-inch super-sized Pop! is a Fall Convention Exclusive, and currently 28% off at Amazon. View Deal

Funko Pop! Games: Overwatch - Sombra (Glitch Skin): $14.70 $9.99 at Amazon

Add Sombra from Overwatch to your Funko Pop! Games collection. This Spring Convention Exclusive has Sombra in her green and white glitch skin! Sombra is currently 33% off at Amazon. View Deal

Funko Pop! Disney: Toy Story 4 - Buzz Lightyear Floating: $10.99 $7.99 at Amazon

Add Buzz Lightyear Floating to your Funko Pop! Disney: Toy Story 4 collection. Buzz Lightyear Floating is currently 27% off at Amazon. View Deal

Funko Pop! Disney: Black Cauldron - Taran & Horned King: $30.00 $20.92 at Amazon

Add Taran & Horned King to your Funko Pop! Disney: Black Cauldron collection. Taran & Horned King are exclusive to Amazon and currently 30% off. View Deal

Funko Pop! TV: Stranger Things - Eleven, Yellow Outfit: $11.99 $8.99 at Amazon

Add Eleven from Stranger Things to your Funko Pop! TV collection. Eleven (yellow outfit) is exclusive to Amazon and currently 25% off.View Deal

Fortnite toys deals on Prime Day

Even though Apple and Google are waging a legal war against it, Fortnite still remains one of the most popular games in the world, and toys and figures from the game remain a big hit with kids and teens.

Check out some of the best discounted Fortnite toys below, or check our Fortnite Prime Day deals page for the complete list of deals.

Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: X-4 Stormwing Plane and Ice King Figure: $29.99 $21.99 at Amazon

If you were particularly fond of Fortnite's Stormwing planes, consider this 10-inch model, which apparently holds up to seven figures, and comes with an exclusive Ice King figurine. View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.