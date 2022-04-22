Best Buy Prime Day deals 2022: what to expect

Amazon isn't the only retailer participating in the upcoming Prime Day sale, the Best Buy Prime Day deals event rivals the tech giant with deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, appliances, and more. To help you prepare for the two-day sale event, we've created this guide with everything you need to know and what Best Buy Prime Day deals you can expect.

While we don't know when Best Buy's official Prime Day rival sale will take place, we can take a guess based on previous years. Amazon has moved the 48-hour sale to October and June for the past two years due to stock shortages and the Coronavirus pandemic. Amazon Prime Day has historically happened in mid-July, so we predict this year's sale will occur from Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19, which is we can expect Best Buy's Prime Day deals event will take place.



Read on to learn more about the Best Buy Prime Day deals event, including when the sale starts, what discounts you can expect, and taking a look at last year's best bargains.

Best Buy Prime Day deals: FAQ

When will Best Buy's Prime Day deals begin?

Best Buy's Prime Day deals coincide with Amazon's official event, and the date for the 2022 Prime Day sale hasn't officially been announced yet. Prime Day typically occurs in mid-July, but the date was changed to June in 2021 and October in 2020 due to stock shortages and the Coronavirus pandemic. We expect the two-day event to go back to its original date this year, meaning Prime Day 2022 could take place from Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19.

Do you need a membership to shop Best Buy Prime Day deals?

The best part about Best Buy's rival sale is that, unlike Prime Day, anyone can shop Best Buy's deals - no membership is required. This is excellent news for those that don't have a Prime membership because often, Best Buy will price match Amazon or offer similar deals.

What to expect from Best Buy Prime Day deals

Best Buy faced an incredibly competitive arena last year, with counteroffers that regularly matched Amazon's own discounts and often went even further. The best way to find out what we can expect from Best Buy Prime Day deals in 2022 is to take a look back at what happened at last year's sale.

Laptops are always a great category at Best Buy. Discounts rarely drop below $150, but during sales events like Prime Day, we can see some standout bargains. In fact, Best Buy Prime Day deals last year seemed to excel in this cheaper category. While Amazon struggled in the $150 - $600 category, Best Buy offered specs rarely found in that price range.



While Amazon was offering some great cheap TV deals last year, Best Buy's Prime Day deals not only offered mid-size 4K TVs for under $350, but you could also find record-low prices on premium OLED and QLED displays from brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG. Other tech bargains included headphones, smartwatches and tablets, and monitors from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony.



Best Buy wasn't just offering tech during its rival Prime Day sale, the retailer also had discounts on appliances like vacuums, coffee makers, and air fryers, as well as fitness equipment, beauty items, toys, and more.



You'll find all our top Best Buy Prime Day deals from last year just below, so you can benchmark your own needs against what has been available previously.

Last year's top Best Buy Prime Day deals

Sony 50-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $849.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - One of our favorite Best Buy deals, you can get this Sony 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.



Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with Keurig K-Select that's on sale for a record-low price of $69.99 at Best Buy. We've only seen this price during Black Friday, so we'd take advantage of this 24-hour sale now before it's too late.



Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - This Insignia multi-cooker is sitting at a great price right now, $25 off its regular $59.99 MSRP. That's perfect if you're after a large quantity cooker at a great price, especially considering there are 10 presets all ready to go and a 24-hour timer on board here.



Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - So far, Best Buy is simply price matching Amazon's own Fire-enabled TV discounts, and in some cases coming out more expensive. However, this Hisense A6G is now down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price.

Bose Sport true wireless earbuds: $179 $159 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The Bose Sport true wireless earbuds are back down to a record low price at Best Buy right now. We've only seen that discount a few times so far this year, so if you're after a pair of fitness-focused buds this is a great price.



Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse: $169.99 $93.09 at Best Buy

Save $76 - This $93 sales price on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is pretty amazing, and a drop from the $99.99 price we saw earlier in the Prime Day sales period. There's a 100 hour battery here, 11 programmable buttons and a 20K DPI optical sensor.



Samsung Odyssey CRG 27-inch gaming monitor: $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - While you are picking up a slightly smaller display than we typically tend to see in the curved arena, this G-Sync 1080p display with a full 240Hz refresh rate is sitting particularly well at $279.99 right now.



iPad Air (2020): save $80 at Best Buy

The latest model of the iPad Air takes a not-too-shabby $80 price cut in this group sale, matching Amazon's own discounts on the tablet. Your cheapest option is the $519.99 64GB tablet, and whichever one you get comes with six months of Apple Music to enjoy.

KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixer: $499.99 $419.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - The KitchenAid Pro 5 is available for $80 off right now at Best Buy. Considering this is a premium device that's an excellent price, and you'll even find a range of color options up for grabs as well. We're not seeing this discount available at other retailers right now, so this is the lowest price around.



Insignia 3.4qt digital air fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Insignia 3.4qt digital air fryer at Best Buy is now down to $49.99. This model is only at Best Buy so if you're after a cheaper, smaller air fryer this seems to be one of the best ways to go at the moment. There's plenty of pre-programmed menu options, with an auto-shutoff timer and dishwasher safe basket and pan.



WD Black P10 5TB Xbox external hard drive: $149.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you're looking to beef up your Xbox storage capacity this massive 5TB external hard drive is perfect for storing all your old Xbox One games on while you move over to Series X. It's an easy plug and play affair with a USB3.2 Gen 1 connection and speeds of up to 130MB/s.



Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Samsung only released the Buds Pro earlier this year, which is why this $30 discount is unlikely to be beaten in next week's full wave of Best Buy Prime Day deals. We have seen this price once before, but the ANC true wireless earbuds have never dipped below $169.99 in their short time on the market so far.



Sony WH-1000XM3: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - While we have seen the Sony WH-1000XM3s closer to $300 than that original $349.99 in recent months, this is still a great price on the previous generation. You're still getting excellent noise cancellation and audio quality by dropping down from the latest XM4s, but scrapping a few of the smarter features of the new cups.



Beats Studio 3: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The Beats Studio 3 headphones have taken an excellent $150 price cut this week, dropping them all the way down to $199.99. That's a price we've only previously seen once and that was right at the start of the year - so you're getting a Black Friday-beating discount here. We don't expect these cups to drop any further next week, then, making them an excellent early purchase.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm): $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This $150 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been seen before, which means we might see that $249.99 price tag wavering slightly if Amazon applies the pressure next week. However, this is still a great price right now, and we may only see that cost drop to $229 if more savings are on their way.



Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - One of our favorite TV deals from the Best Buy rival Prime Day sale, you can get this brilliant Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy. The 70-inch set delivers a premium picture experience with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the powerful 4K crystal processor. Note, though, that it may only be available for store pick-up in your area.



Of course, we're showing you everything you can expect from Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals right here on TechRadar as well.