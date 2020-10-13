Amazon Prime Day cell phone deals 2020: the cheapest mobiles available this year

Looking for Amazon Prime Day cell phone deals? The exclusive shopping event for the online store that has...well, everything has a number of excellent discounts on top smartphones and our guide is here to help you navigate the best cellular offers in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

This is especially a good time for those who are trying to track down a cheap Android device. Amazon has brought along discounts on some truly powerful handsets including the Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Unfortunately, those looking for something a bit more Apple will find themselves disappointed. Amazon Prime Day appears to be a fully Android event this year in both the UK and US.

However, with Black Friday just around the corner, there is still hope as that is when Apple really shines for discounts, especially as the new iPhone 12 will be available at that time.

As for the Android world, Amazon Prime Day cell phone deals seems to be laser focused on two brands this year - Google and Samsung. Offers range from the cheaper Samsung phones through to top-tier handsets.

Below we've gathered all of the best options available for anyone needing a new unlocked phone right now.

Amazon Prime Day Google phone deals:

Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB, white): $958 $649 at Amazon

Save $350 on one of last year's hottest Android flagships. Don't let it's advancing age fool you, the Google Pixel 4XL can still keep up, and, in some specs, actually surpasses the new Google Pixel 5. The 522 ppi 6.3-inch screen and Snapdragon 855 processor here are of particular note, and of course, you're getting that camera tech the Google phones are famous for.

Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB, black): $958 $649 at Amazon

With a 522 ppi 6.3-inch screen and Snapdragon 855 processor, some may argue that last year's Google Pixel 4 XL is even better than the newest Pixel 5. We like both phones of course, but we definitely can't argue with this $350 Amazon Prime Day saving - that's one tempting price for Android users.

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB, white): $753.99 $549 at Amazon

The 64GB variant of last year's Google Pixel 4 XL was already on sale before Amazon Prime Day, but right now you can get an additional 38% off. That's a whole $150 cheaper than the brand new Google Pixel 5 for a phone that actually has a brighter, bigger screen and some would argue more powerful processor. A bargain if you're looking for that unlocked flagship this Amazon Prime Day.

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB, black): $753.99 $549 at Amazon

A massive 38% saving makes us take note of this excellent deal on an unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL today at Amazon. That's a decent price for one of last year's flagships and all-around a great option if you want a powerful processor plus a decent camera without absolutely breaking the bank.

Google Pixel 4 (128GB, white): $899 $549 at Amazon

The upped 128GB Google Pixel 4 variant is on sale today at Amazon for a massive $38 saving, coming in at a whole $150 cheaper than a brand new Pixel 5 pre-order. What's more, you won't have to wait with this device, which packs a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and the host of excellent camera features the Pixel phones are known for.

Google Pixel 4 (64GB, white): $799 $449 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen the Pixel 4 go for at Amazon, a whole $50 less than the record from earlier this year. For that price, it's an amazing option if you're on the hunt for an unlocked Android handset. Inside is plenty of power, a lavish OLED screen, and of course the camera tech Google is known for.

Google Pixel 4 (64GB, black): $699 $449 at Amazon

This price brings the venerable (but still amazing) Google Pixel 4 down to it's lowest ever price right now at Amazon - a whole $50 cheaper than the previous record. That's a whole $250 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.



Amazon Prime Day Samsung phone deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB): $1,199 $899.99 at Amazon

Bag one of this year's hottest flagships for the cheapest price ever at Amazon today - a whole $50 lower than the previous record. You won't be disappointed either, the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of our most highly recommended phones and contains a myriad of powerful components, excellent cameras, and of course, that amazing 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB): $1,399 $1,049.99 at Amazon

For those who only want the best, the latest Amazon Prime Day sale on the Galaxy S20 Ultra is sure to be a top choice today. That's $50 cheaper than the lowest price we've ever seen on this stunning flagship device, and, make's it a lot easier on the wallet for those looking to grab an unlocked device for maximum flexibility.

Samsung Galaxy S20 (128GB): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy S20 is no stranger to sales at Amazon but right now it's going for its cheapest price ever at Amazon thanks to the Prime Day sales. We've always been a fan of the Galaxy range of phones at TechRadar and the S20 is no exception - a gorgeous AMOLED display, excellent camera array and plenty of power make this an easy recommendation.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (128GB): $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Note 20 is barely over a few months old but it's already the recipient of an eye-watering $200 discount over at Amazon. That's for an unlocked device too, so you'll be able to take your pick across the whole spectrum of carriers both big and small with this excellent Galaxy device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB): $850 $674.99 at Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal at Amazon is going for its cheapest price ever today - beating the previous record by a whole $50. Even though this device is slightly older now, it's still wildly powerful, and that price is an absolute steal considering you're still getting your hands on that gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB): $749.99 $574.99 at Amazon

This 20% saving makes the Galaxy S10 a whole $175 cheaper than the newest S20 today at Amazon - a fantastic price for a phone that's more than capable of keeping up with this year's flagships. The S10 features an updated suite of camera software, facial recognition, and of course that stunning 6.1-inch AMOLED edge screen.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (128GB): $649.99 $474.99 at Amazon

With a massive $175 saving, this Amazon deal on a Galaxy S10 Lite is your chance to put that renowned Galaxy quality into your hands for less this week. The Galaxy S10 Lite may forgo some of the camera features on the standard S10, but it's still got a fantastic screen, impressive battery life, and overall excellent build.

Samsung Galaxy A71 (128GB): $599.99 $419.99 at Amazon

If you like the idea of upgrading to a 5G capable Android device but don't want to break the bank, look no further than the capable Galaxy A71 - now at its cheapest price ever at Amazon. A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64MP rear camera and generous 4,500mAH round off the specs on this great mid-range device.

Samsung Galaxy A21 (32GB): $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

It's rare to see a Samsung Galaxy device drop this low, even the more economically minded A21 which is going for its lowest ever price today at Amazon. Perfect for pairing with a cheap prepaid plan, the A21 features a 6.5-inch display, 16MP triple-lens camera array, and 32GB of internal storage, which is fully expandable up to 512GB.

What about iPhone deals?

While Amazon Prime Day doesn't seem all too keen on Apple this year, it doesn't mean you can't get your hands on a new iPhone with a discount. There are plenty of retailers offering great prices on different iPhones.

You can use our iPhone deals guide to find all of the cheapest prices on all of the top devices right now.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Amazon Prime Day also marks the release of the iPhone 12 - a busy time! If you don't mind waiting a couple of extra days, you will then be able to pre-order the iPhone 12.