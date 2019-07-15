Amazon Prime Day deal for Echo Show 5 makes it an easy impulse buy

We're already starting to see some of the best Amazon Prime Day discounts land, and one of the most surprising for the Amazon Echo Show 5.

While it's only been out for a few months, the £49.99 UK price makes it instantly tempting if you want to see who's at the front door (with a compatible smart bell), learn some song lyrics or just have a peek at a recipe.

That £50 price points is a saving of £30 compared to its standard £79.99 price tag, and at its discounted price it’s one of the very cheapest ways to add a smart display to your home. Sadly there's no great price drop in the US, but we have found a decent option if you feel the need to grab two.

Alexa with a screen

The Echo Show 5 is essentially an Amazon Echo with a 5.5-inch 960 x 480 touchscreen, so you’re not purely reliant on voice responses to your queries.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 still has speakers though, and they’re plenty good enough for talking to Alexa and listening to podcasts, while if you want to play music, an included 3.5mm headphone port gives you an easy way to upgrade the sound.

It also sports other things you won’t find on screen-free smart assistants, such as a camera for video calls, and a time display so you can upgrade your humble bedside clock.

Want more Alexa-enabled Prime Day deals?

If the Echo Show 5 isn't your thing, don't fret! There are loads of other Amazon Echo-related deals on offer. Take a look at the following...

