9 Amazon device deals for Cyber Monday: 4K TVs, Echo, Ring, Fire TV Stick, and more

Cyber Monday sales are in full swing at Amazon with epic deals on its own devices, including 4K TVs, Echo, Fire TV Stick, Ring Doorbell, security cameras, and more. These Cyber Monday device deals are the perfect opportunity to snag a sought-after smart home gadget for yourself or stock up on gifts for family and friends.



You'll have to act quickly though, we're already midway through today, which means these Cyber Monday deals won't last for long.

Some highlighted Amazon deals include the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99, the best-selling Ring Doorbell Pro marked down to an all-time low price of $169.99, and this massive 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $449.99.



You can also find discounts on Amazon security cameras like the Blink Mini for just $24.99 and a $25 discount on the all-new Blink outdoor camera.



Shop more of the best device deals below, and keep in mind, Amazon Cyber Monday deals end today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Cyber Monday Amazon device deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - A fantastic bundled deal for early Cyber Monday shoppers, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.View Deal

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Ships December 19

All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $239.98 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $119.99 - There's an $80 discount on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit - and you'll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

All-New Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K TV: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - In this Amazon Cyber deal, you can get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

Looking for more Amazon device deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

