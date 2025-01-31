Football lover? You can now win an exclusive Tottenham Hotspur experience when signing up to ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is offering a lucky new customer the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime Tottenham Hotspur experience.

ExpressVPN's Dare to Dare competition includes flights to London, three nights in a 4-star hotel, a premium ticket to a Spurs match, and £500 of spending money during your stay.

The VPN provider launched its digital privacy partnership with the Spurs in November, calling on fans to "dare to do more."

You have time until February 28, 2025, to enter the competition and try your luck in winning this exclusive trip for you and a mate.

ExpressVPN: from $4.99 + 4 months FREE

Perhaps the easiest-to-use VPN service out there, ExpressVPN offers a security and privacy powerhouse within a few clicks. Whether that's boosted privacy, streaming unblocking, or stable gaming performances, the provider gets you covered. Sign up for its 2-year plan for as little as $4.99 a month to have the opportunity to win an incredible Spurs experience. Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN Dare to Dream: what is it and how to join

ExpressVPN's Dare to Dream campaign seeks to reward some lucky new customers who decide to boost their digital privacy with either a 1 or 2-year VPN plan.

The exclusive 3-day trip to London (available for one winner with the option to invite a guest) includes:

Flights to London,

to London, Three nights accommodation ,

, £500 of spending money – the winner will require a PayPal account to get this,

– the winner will require a PayPal account to get this, A premium Spurs matchday package . This includes two top-drawer seats, food, drink, locker room access, entertainment with Club Legends and more,

. This includes two top-drawer seats, food, drink, locker room access, entertainment with Club Legends and more, VIP Tour of the stadium with a Tottenham Legend,

with a Tottenham Legend, Signed Merch ,

, Dare Skywalk or F1 Drive experience,

experience, Free Aircove Go router – the provider's own router with built-in VPN to bring everywhere with you every time you travel.

Not only that, but everyone signing up for one or two years of ExpressVPN coverage will also receive four months of free protection and 51% off the regular monthly price. Here are all the terms and conditions for participating in the initiative.

Is ExpressVPN worth it?

Football fans will probably be glad to know that signing up to ExpressVPN isn't just a matter of winning an incredible experience – the provider takes its users' privacy and security very seriously.

Test after test, TechRadar's reviewers keep loving ExpressVPN for its many security features, stable and fast connections, easy-to-use apps, and string encryption protocols.

Talking about encryption, ExpressVPN was one of the first providers to adopt the new post-quantum encryption standards recently to ensure you can be protected even against new threats.

ExpressVPN even dropped its prices for the first time in fifteen years a few months ago, making it even more value for money.