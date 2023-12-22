Don't miss out on Surfshark's huge holiday discounts

Christmas is just around the corner, somehow, and soon we'll be flipping our calendars over to a fresh new year. The TechRadar team and I hope Father Christmas brings you everything on your list—but you'll want to make sure that all of your new gadgets are protected from threats lurking online.

That's where a VPN comes in handy—and Surfshark is one of the best in the business. To celebrate a stellar year of VPN deals, the provider is rolling out one more show-stopper, with an 82% discount on all of its 2-year plans. That means you can pick up a Starter plan for $1.99 a month, a One plan for $2.69 a month, or a jam-packed One+ plan for $3.99 a month.

Oh, and that's not all. Regardless of which subscription you go for, you'll also get an extra 4 months of coverage at no extra cost—which works out to 28 months of rock-solid protection. Surfshark has always been about value for money, particularly as it’s my #1 cheap VPN and gives users unlimited simultaneous connections to play with, and deals like this solidify its commitment to making cybersecurity accessible for everyone.

However, this massive deal is only sticking around for the holidays. You have until January 2, 2024, to save big on one of the best VPNs around—so, act fast.

Surfshark | 2 years + 4 months free | $1.99 a month

Save 82%: Surfshark is one of my favorite services, thanks to lightning-fast speeds that make it a great Netflix VPN capable of keeping up with all the HD streaming you'll be doing over the holidays. Plus, it has apps for just about every device you can imagine.

Which Surfshark plan should I pick?

There are three Surfshark plans to choose from, and the one you pick will depend on a few key factors unique to your good self. Keep your budget in mind and think about which features are a must-have, and you can't go wrong.

If you're looking for something straightforward (and most people are), then you'll want Surfshark’s Starter subscription. It'll give you access to the Surfshark VPN, which works hard to keep your browsing session secure from third-party snoopers and opportunistic cybercriminals. Plus, the Starter plan comes with an ad-blocker that’ll get rid of those increasingly annoying (and invasive) pop-ups and display ads.

I should also mention that Surfshark is a speed demon. In my most recent round of tests, Surfshark reached a blistering 950+ Mbps, which is way more than you need to enjoy quick torrenting, lag-free gaming, and HD streams. If you’re planning on catching up on new Netflix content over the Christmas break (or binging old favorites), you’re in luck: Surfshark is one of the best streaming VPNs you can get your hands on.

Want to learn more? (Image credit: Surfshark) Check out my in-depth Surfshark review to see how this budget provider compares to its pricey competitors.

Surfshark's One subscription gives you a little more variety. It's an all-in-one security solution with antivirus protection that’ll keep malware, ransomware, and other nasties at bay.

The One plan also includes Alert, which lets you know the moment your details are spotted in a data leak, and Search, a handy search engine alternative that's free from ads and trackers. The Alternative ID tool also lets you generate an entirely new digital identity that you can use when you're signing up for services and sites—so you don't have to fork over (and risk) your personal information.

Finally, if you need all of the bells and whistles, you'll want the One+ plan. It includes everything in the Starter and One subscriptions and gives you access to the Incogni tool. Incogni will request the removal of your data from data brokers on your behalf, so you don't have to deal with what is, usually, a massively frustrating process.

All of these plans are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can take Surfshark for a test drive in your own time without risking a penny. There are no questions asked if you're less than impressed—but Surfshark is a standout service that consistently delivers.

Hackers, cybercriminals, and other dodgy ne'er-do-wells love to take advantage of post-holiday sales to target people with scams, so it's a good idea to invest in your digital security. Surfshark's rock-solid encryption will keep you (and the family) secure with unlimited simultaneous connections—but remember, you only have until January 2, 2024, to grab this bargain.