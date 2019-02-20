Hands on: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review

The Galaxy S10 Plus is shaping up to be the phone that disrupts the sameness of the last few generations of Samsung handsets. Its 6.4-inch screen is so big it displaces the front camera, while its triple-lens rear camera can take ultra-wide photos. And even though you can’t see them, there's the in-screen fingerprint sensor, while Wireless PowerShare is a perk for your battery-drained friends. It has a lot of nifty features – just know Samsung is asking for a lot of money, too.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the new, almost-everything-included Samsung phone that you really want, if you can afford it – and can wrap your hands around its massive display.

We went hands-on with the S10 Plus, and were immediately drawn to it as the bigger and better version of the Galaxy S10 and cheaper Galaxy S10e. There’s a lot to like, and little to dislike.

It redefines what a ‘phablet’ is in 2019, with a 6.4-inch edge-to-edge screen and Samsung’s new Infinity-O display. With a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio, the pixels now stretch from the small top speaker down to the thin bottom chin, and spill over the curved edges to the left and right.

The S10 Plus has a next-generation Infinity Display that's so big it consigns the front camera to a hole in the top-right corner of the Super AMOLED panel. It’s Samsung’s answer to the notch cutout, and it’s a marginally better look than the iPhone XS Max cutout.

This ‘punch-hole’ display is officially a trend after debuting in the Honor View 20 , but Samsung’s biggest phone includes two front-facing cameras, not one, with the second RGB camera meant to take better portrait selfies than the single-lens front-facing Galaxy S10 and S10e cameras.

There’s more hidden underneath the glass. Samsung has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the front, meaning there’s no physical sensor pad you have to blindly hit on the back of the phone. Long-time Samsung owners will enjoy it being on the front again, and the fact that it's now invisible.

On the cleaner-looking back of the phone is a triple-lens camera with a small camera bump. It takes normal, telephoto, and new ultra-wide photos, with the intention to help you capture more of what’s in front of you without requiring you to back up.

(Image: © TechRadar)

Also on back is the Wireless PowerShare feature, also known as reverse wireless charging. You can wirelessly charge another Qi-compatible smartphone or the new Samsung Galaxy Buds by putting them against the back. It worked flawlessly in our tests with an iPhone XS Max placed on the back of the S10 Plus.

Sure, reverse wireless charging is found in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro , but you can’t readily buy Huawei phones everywhere, including the US. Likewise, LG has touted ultra-wide cameras and dual front-facing cameras, but Samsung’s phones have consistently taken better photos. These features are in phones you can readily buy and may actually want.

Like the S10, the S10 Plus is a amalgam of hallmark features in rival handsets with a dose of first-to-launch features like faster Wi-Fi 6 and an HDR10+ screen. There are also ways in which the S10 Plus goes a bit further than the vanilla version of this year’s S phone.

(Image: © TechRadar)

It has that larger 6.4-inch display that matches the Note 9 screen size, the dual front-facing cameras sitting in the punch-hole, and a beefier 4,100mAh battery capacity. It also carries over the vapor chamber cooling system found in the Note 9, making it ideal for long gaming sessions. The S10 and S10e don’t have these premium features.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is wholly powerful, but it comes at a record-high price for an S phone: it’ll cost you as much as the stylus-included Note 9 – and you don’t even get S Pen compatibility. If you want to feel better about spending the money, though, it’s still a deal next to the iPhone XS , which has half the storage, no microSD card slot and a 5.8-inch screen for the same price as the S10 Plus.

To further complicate your buying decision, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is also on the way. It works with forthcoming 5G networks and has a 6.7-inch screen, four rear cameras, and Time of Flight capabilities meant for yet-to-be-seen augmented reality purposes. Early adopters may wait for this version, or hold out for the true innovation of the foldable Samsung Galaxy X phone.

(Image: © TechRadar)

Right now, though, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus delivers the biggest change we’ve seen from the Galaxy S phone series in the last four years, when the Edge/Plus variants first launched. Samsung marks its new decade of S phones with a punch-hole display, reverse wireless charging, an in-screen fingerprint sensor and front- and rear-facing camera overload.

This is the best Samsung phone of the moment, if you can handle the price and size, and aren’t interested in the new Galaxy phones on the horizon.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 release date is set for March 8, which is one week sooner than the S9 Plus timeline last year. But it’s not any cheaper. In fact, it’s a bit more expensive.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price starts at $999 / £899 (about AU$1,398), matching the Note 9 launch price and coming in at $80 / £30 more expensive than the S9 Plus. It’s an increase, but nothing compared to the S9 to S10 jump, which saw a $180 / £60 price hike to $899 / £799.

This Android phone with a 6.4-inch screen and starting with 128GB of internal storage (plus a microSD card slot for expandable storage) matches the 5.8-inch iPhone XS price with 64GB of storage (and no microSD card slot) and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max starts at $1,150 / £999 (AU$1,799), again with half the storage Samsung is offering in its base model.

With both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung is offering pre-order bonuses. In the US, reversing either phone before their official release dates gets you free Galaxy Buds worth $149.

(Image: © TechRadar)

Display

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus specs Weight: 175g

Dimensions: 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm

OS: Android 9

Screen size: 6.4-inch

Resolution: QHD+

CPU: Octa-core chipset

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128/512GB/1TB

Battery: 4,100mAh

Rear camera: 16MP + 12MP + 12MP

Front camera: 10MP + 8MP

The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus makes this the biggest S phone screen to date, bigger than 5.8-inch S9 Plus and matching the Note 9 screen size. It’s also a lot better.

The draw for us so far has been the 93.1% screen-to-body ratio, as Samsung has found a way to fit more pixels across a tighter body. The phone measures 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm, roughly the dimensions of the S9 Plus – a bit less tall, a tad wider, and noticeably thinner and lighter. It feels better in the hand than the physically bigger Note 9 and its 83.4% screen-to-body ratio.

(Image: © TechRadar)

Its standout screen size magic comes down to the Infinity-O display type. Samsung has avoided using a notch cutout across the top of its flagship phone by opting for a laser-cut hole in the top-right corner. This is where it embeds the front-facing camera, and it’s a bit wider in the S10 Plus than the S10 and S10e due to the two front cameras instead of one.

We’re evaluating this ‘punch-hole’ camera approach to determine if it’s less or more distracting than a notch in day-to-day use. That judgment will come in our final Galaxy S10 review after more real-world testing. So far, we know it allows Samsung more screen real estate to play with than ever.

It’s worth noting that the notch sits in line with the notification bar, so it doesn’t get in the way at all when it comes to general usage (web browsing, social media, emails etc) – it’s really only gaming and video where we foresee it being a little distracting.

(Image: © TechRadar)

We also know that this is the first phone with HDR10+ support for superior contrast and color, an important perk if you’re a movie watcher on a phone. It’s not so crazy since the screen size is close to that of a small tablet. Other attributes include enhanced brightness for better outdoor visibility and Samsung’s familiar, but elegantly curved edges, letting pixels spill over the sides.

You’ll still find bezel at the top and bottom of this phone – it’s less bezel rather than bezel-less. Samsung hasn’t found a way to do away with the top speaker in this year’s handset, though we think that’s next to go in 2020, and the bottom has a thinner, but noticeable chin. If anything, that may be more distracting than the punch-hole.

The Infinity-O display is Samsung’s new look for 2019 and enough of a change if you’ve been demanding something new. Size wise, if you haven’t had a problem holding the Plus-sized phones, you’re going to be able to wrap your hands around this larger screen without a hitch.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus design, aside from the new screen, looks more familiar at first blush. However, you’ll find subtle improvements, and surprises new and old.

Its aluminum frame is thinner than last year’s S9 Plus, and still sandwiched by smooth glass – in most versions. The 512GB and 1TB versions are backed by ceramic in either white or black, and it retains all of the scratch resistance of ceramic material, Samsung told us.

Ceramic is exclusive to the highest-tier S10 Plus. Standard glass colors in the 128GB size match the S10 and S10e hues: Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism White, Canary Yellow and Prism Green. Not all colors are due to come to all countries. The US, for example, won’t get yellow and green.

(Image: © TechRadar)

The back of the phone has a subtle camera bump surrounding its triple lens camera array, and you won’t even be able to tell where the reverse wireless charging module is located below it. We appreciate the cleaner look of this year’s Samsung phones.

Samsung’s PowerShare feature worked flawlessly for us, allowing the Galaxy Buds to charge in their case when we placed them on the lower third of the back of the S10 Plus. Samsung hasn’t showed favoritism either. Any Qi charging phone worked in our tests, including the iPhone XS Max we used.

Wireless PowerShare turns the back of the S10 into a big Qi charging mat. That’s great if you’re looking to be selfless when your friend runs lower on battery and you feel comfortable sparing your hefty 4,1000mAh capacity.

Knowing PowerShare turns off at 30% is comforting, as is realizing your iPhone XS-owning friend has a 2,658mAh capacity for the price of the S10 Plus.

(Image: © TechRadar)

The fingerprint sensor does an invisible trick, too, and it’s also one you’ll want to show off. After a two-year hiatus, Samsung’s fingerprint sensor returns to the front, this time under the display thanks to Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint technology.

The S10’s 3D scan of your fingerprint is said to allow for more accurate unlocks and be more secure than the optical fingerprint scanners on Huawei Mate 20 and OnePlus 6T . We’ll have to continue to test it out, but overall, we like the fact that all of the tech is tucked underneath the glass.

Unchanged since the first S phone a decade ago is the 3.5mm headphone jack. It returns at the bottom of the phone along with the USB-C port. Samsung remains one of the few phone makers in 2019 that hasn’t gotten rid of this standard jack, and what’s impressive is that it’s also trying to sell the wireless Galaxy Buds without axing this old feature.

Camera

The Samsung S10 Plus, like the S10, includes a robust triple-lens rear camera array comprising a 12MP regular lens, a 12MP optically zoomed telephoto lens, and new 16MP ultra-wide lens.

We shot some ultra-wide photos and noticed it has a 123-degree field of view that’s rather wide. That drives home its purpose: fitting everything you want in the shot. So you posing in front of tall buildings and iconic statues won’t force your photo taker (often a stranger) to cross the street. But it can also result in a fisheye effect, in our experience. We’ll see in our final review.

The front-facing cameras are 10MP and 8MP, with the latter coming into play for depth. It allows for better portrait photos and is exclusive to the S10 Plus variant of Samsung’s new phones.

(Image: © TechRadar)

Scene Optimizer returns with 10 new categories, allowing the AI to tell the difference between a cat and dog in order to fine-tune things like white balance. Shot Suggestions hints at how to fix photos using the phone’s neural processing unit (NPU); expect real-time tips on leveling shots or framing subjects better.

Video sees a health amount of upgrades in 2019. The S10 Plus can record in HDR10+ and offers Digital Video Stabilization on the rear camera. Samsung says this is meant to make all of your Ultra HD video as smooth as an action cam, likely to rival the GoPro Hero7 Black.

Specs and battery life

Samsung designed the Galaxy S10 Plus to be powerful enough to compete with today’s best gaming phones, and that means it has top-of-the-line specs inside.

In addition to getting either the Snapdragon 855 or latest Exynos chipsets (country dependent), this phone has either 8GB of RAM and starts at 128GB of internal storage. Samsung doesn’t start with 64GB storage anymore and it includes a slot for microSD card storage expansion.

The more expensive ceramic versions – exclusive to the S10 Plus – offer 512GB of internal storage with 8GB of RAM, or a ridiculous 1TB of internal storage with 12GB of RAM. With a 500GB microSD card, Samsung notes you can have a 1.5TB phone in your pocket.

(Image: © TechRadar)

There’s a novel cooling system in the S10 Plus, echoing what we saw in the Note 9. Samsung is touting its vapor chamber cooling as the ideal system for long gaming sessions, and it’s not a perk you’ll get on the S10 or S10e.

The battery also hits a new high for S phones, with a 4,100mAh capacity. Last year’s S9 Plus was above average with all-day battery life from its 3,500mAh battery. Samsung still claimed “all-day battery life or a bit more,” during our time demoing the S10 Plus, maybe because of the bigger screen or maybe to play it safe.

This is the first phone with next-gen Wi-Fi 6, which allows you to seamlessly transition between Wi-Fi routers and is four times faster than the 802.11ax standard. It should deliver a 20% speed boost compared to the S9, but you’ll need a new router to really get any use out of this feature.

Early verdict

The Galaxy S10 Plus is shaping up to be Samsung’s biggest and best phone at the moment, if you ignore the 5G version that may be ahead of its time for many. No, it’s not as different as a foldable phone, but it’s also not completely unproven.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus exhibits a moderate amount of change, so you know what you’re going to get: more pixels spread across a smaller body, a triple-lens camera that captures ultra-wide photos, and a bigger battery with beefier specs. Improvements, but no major surprises.

Wireless PowerShare and the in-screen fingerprint sensor are curve balls you probably haven’t seen before, and they both worked flawlessly in our early tests. The flaw for you, of course, may be that price. It’s more expensive than the Galaxy S9 Plus, and that was high to begin with. This is why the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e exist.

Our Galaxy S10 Plus hands-on review is far from finished. You’ll need to check back when we’ve used the Infinity-O screen everyday for a week, tested the triple-lens camera and put that vapor chamber cooling system to the test.