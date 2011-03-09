Life Manager Pro 4 review

Life Manager Pro 4 sets out to implement David Allen's Getting Things Done methodology, offering a clear and orthodox interpretation of GTD, sticking closely to Allen's original book on the subject.

The app has 10 sections, enabling you to Collect new items, manage Projects, Actions, Resources and Ideas, integrate Contacts and Calendar, keep an eye on Ideas and your overall Vision, and finally, to Review everything in one place.

What we liked most is the Collect section, which allows you to enter all your tasks in a simple interface, so that you can get everything out of your mind and into LMP when you perform what Allen calls a 'mindsweep'.

You can sync information from LMP to your iOS device using email notes and the native calendar and contact apps on your iPhone or iPad. But keeping things in sync is cumbersome, involving manually importing and exporting data and re-syncing your device.

First impressions are important, and we weren't impressed by the appearance of Life Manager Pro. The app's workflow tends to be clunky too.

As powerful as it is, these are serious hurdles for most users, especially when competing apps, like Cultured Code's Things, pay careful attention to design and usability.

So long as it's structured as it is, it will suffer in a market of similar apps.

