Bare Bones TextWrangler 3.0 review

Back in the day, we used to happily tinker in the 'lite' version of BBEdit. To some extent, that's what TextWrangler resembles – it's essentially Bare Bones Software's high-end text editor, just lacking some high-end stuff.

What this means is that although you don't get things like HTML palettes, you do get an excellent tool for quick-fire plain-text editing and a means of editing documents on servers.

However, the creaky old interface has seen better days. But nonetheless, this app's worth downloading for its Find and Replace tools.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview