The remapping software is the jewel in the ZBoard's otherwise quite ordinary crown

The most exciting thing about the Zboard is not the bizarre lumpy growth to the left of the board, but the ZEngine software which allows you to remap said lumps to all sorts of exciting functions.

The app is one of the most powerful remappers we've ever seen, and configuring the panic button to equip grenades, face the floor and let rip is extremely amusing.

The soft, distinctly plasticky keys feel irritatingly spongy though. Shame.