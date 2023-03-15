Das Keyboard 6 Professional review: the best keyboard for the office just got better

The Das Keyboard 6 Professional is easily one of the best keyboards for professional users out there, but without a doubt, this is a premium keydeck, so more casual users might be better off with something more accessible price wise.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Das Keyboard 6 Professional: Two-minute review

Das Keyboard has a new keyboard on the market and typing afficianados everyone can rejoice: the Das Keyboard 6 Professional is one of the finest products the company has ever produced – not to mention, among the best mechanical keyboards you'll find.

The Das Keyboard 6 Professional is the latest offering from the renowned keyboard maker, and it has all of the style and build quality we've come to expect from Das Keyboard. And while there have been some changes since the Das Keyboard 4 Professional, they've generally been all for the better.

The layout of the keyboard is nearly identical to the Das Keyboard 4 Professional, including a volume knob, media control keys, and a dedicated sleep button. It's a full-sized keyboard with N-Key rollover and an aluminum top case on a premium plastic chassis (yes, plastic can feel premium).

What's new for this model is the introduction of backlit keys, the lack of which is something that has hampered some of Das Keyboard's other offerings. And since this is a wired keyboard, you can feel free to leave the backlighting on for as long as you like without worrying about it tanking a battery.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

The keycaps are also premium to the touch, making this an absolute joy to type on, and if you're really looking for a clacky that isn't too obnoxious, the Cherry MX Brown switches are the way to go, though there is an option for Blue switches as well for those who want the full clickity-clack experience.

The Das Keyboard 6 Professional also switches to a USB Type-C connector rather than USB Type-A, which means that the build in USB hub now supports two USB Type-C pass through ports – great if you're looking to charge your phone or tablet at work.

Of course, this means that there's no USB Type-A pass through as seen 4 Professional, so if you're used to using the built-in USB hub as a quick and easy flash drive connection, you're likely out of luck here.

The more refined look, upgraded tech, and backlighting does raise the price somewhat, as the Das Keyboard 6 Professional now costs in the neighborhood of $199 (about £170 / AU$290), and even though it is easily available in the US, getting it in the UK and Australia might be more of a hassle since you'll have to import it.

The other major change that is sure to be controversial is the switch from the ruler foot bar that tilted the keyboard up in the back to create the proper ergonomic typing angle to two screw in feet.

Personally, I like the feet better, but these new feet still sport the red accents on the keyboard that more or less signal that this is a Das Keyboard product. Like the Das Keyboard MacTigr, this is an almost entirely all-black affair with those screw in feet providing the only accent color you're going to get outside of the white backlighting on the keys.

Don't even think about looking for gamer RGB here. This is a pro-keyboard, so if you want something that looks like a carnival, you can check out our best gaming keyboard list, which has plenty of twinkly options to choose from.

There's also no software involved to program any macros or change any settings. This is strictly plug-and-play. There aren't even drivers, which is definitely a plus in my opinion. Something that you can plug in and it just works as intended is excellent design, as far as I'm concerned.

Ultimately, the Das Keyboard 6 Professional is everything you love about Das Keyboard's craftsmanship with some more modern accoutrements to bring it up to date for the modern office, so long as you're looking for something that's black and kind of severe-looking.

If you're looking for something with that Apple white aesthetic, I'd say take a look at the Razer Pro Ultra Type, which is a very high quality keyboard for the office and will look more like it belongs in a startup's common area next to the bean bag chair. Das Keyboard doesn't have time for that. This one's all business, even though it's pure typing pleasure in the process.

Das Keyboard 6 Professional: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

How much does it cost? $199 / £169 / AU$329

$199 / £169 / AU$329 When is it out? It is available now

It is available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK and Australia

The Das Keyboard 6 Professional is available now in the US for $199 at Das Keyboard's site as well as most major online retailers like Amazon, and for £169 / AU$329 in the UK and Australia at leading online retailers.

It comes with the option for clicky Cherry MX Blue or soft tactile Cherry MX Brown switches for the same price, but there is no option for linear key switches.

This is a step up from the Das Keyboard 4 Professional, which has an MSRP of $169 / £129.95 / AU$299, but there are some added features that make the price more justifiable. This is definitely a more premium keyboard, so it's really for the more professional and enthusiast users than casual ones.

Das Keyboard 6 Professional: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Layout: 100% Switch: Cherry MX Blue / Brown mechanical Programmable keys: No Dimensions: 17.5 x 5.31 x 1.17 ins | 44.45 x 13.55 x 2.98 cm RGB or backlighting: White backlighting

Should you buy the Das Keyboard 6 Professional?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value The price for the Das Keyboard 6 Professional is a good bit higher than the 4 Professional it replaces, but it's not too offensive. 4 / 5 Design The design of this keyboard is gorgeous from top to bottom, though some might quibble about the ruler footbar and the lack of linear switches. 4.5 / 5 Performance This keyboard is an absolute joy to type on. 5 / 5 Average rating The 6 Professional brings Das Keyboard's design a bit more into the modern era without breaking its spirit, so typing enthusiasts will find a whole lot to love here. 4.5 / 5

Buy it if...

You want an incredible typing experience

Das Keyboard is a typist's keyboard through and through, and the 6 Professional lives up to Das Keyboard's high quality standards.

You want something sophisticated looking

If a keyboard that could go to a night at the opera and belong there, this would be that keyboard.

Don't buy it if...

You don't really care about typing

This is an expensive keyboard meant to please a certain audience, so not everyone should apply.

You're on a budget

This is an expensive keyboard for sure, so if money's tight, there are plenty of cheaper mechanical keyboards out there.

Das Keyboard 6 Professional: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Das Keyboard 6 Professional Razer Pro Type Ultra Das Keyboard MacTigr Price: $199 / £169 / AU$329 $159 / £159 / AU$279 $219 / about £180 / AU$320 Layout: 100% 100% 100% (MacOS Layout) Switch: Cherry MX Blue/Brown Mechanical Razer Yellow Mechanical Cherry MX Red Mechanical Programmable keys: No Yes No Dimensions (L x H x D): 44.45 x 13.55 x 2.98 cm 43.9 x 13.1 x 4 cm 43.58 x 12.7 x 2.69 cm RGB or backlighting: White White White

(opens in new tab) Razer Pro Type Ultra

The Razer Pro Type Ultra is a premium office wireless keyboard from one of the most storied brands in peripherals, so you know it's some high quality kit. It's cheaper than the Das Keyboard 6 Professional, and its fully programmable, so it's perfect for work and play. Read the full Razer Pro Type Ultra review

(opens in new tab) Das Keyboard MacTigr

There aren't a lot of premium keyboards out there for Macs, but if you're looking for something to replace that awful "magic" keyboard, than the MacTigr is for you. Packaged in a full metal body with premium Double Shot PBT key caps, you'll be amazed at how much Mac users have been missing once you try this keyboard. It's a bit more expensive than the 6 Professional, but for the quality you're getting it's worth it. Read the full Das Keyboard MacTigr review

How I tested the Das Keyboard 6 Professional

Used the Das Keyboard 6 Professional daily for more than two months

Tested the keyboard for work, gaming, and general computer use

In reviewing this keyboard, I spent more than two months with it, using it as my everyday keyboard for both work, gaming, and everything else I've needed to do on my computer at home.

This isn't the best gaming keyboard out there since there aren't any programmable keys, but it has everything you'll need in an office setting, and I used every feature of the keyboard in my daily work.

In addition to being a professional writer, I've also reviewed more keyboards than I can count, from budget offerings to high-end premium offerings from Das Keyboard, Razer, and others.

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test

First reviewed March 2023